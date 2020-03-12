The Doyle baseball team started fast and ended with a flurry, sparking a 9-6 win over Leesville on Thursday.
Doyle picked up a pair of runs in the first inning on a run-scoring single by Brock Adams and a sacrifice fly by Braden McLin.
Leesville rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning, but Tyson's Stewart's sacrifice fly in the top of the second put the Tigers back in the lead at 3-2.
Landon Wolfe's run-scoring single in the third made the score 4-2 before Leesville added a run in the bottom of the inning.
Doyle picked up a pair of runs in the sixth when Logan Turner drew a bases-loaded walk, and Braden Keen scored on a fielder's choice.
Keen had a two-run single as part of a three-run seventh inning to push the lead to 9-3 before Leesville rallied for three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Keen went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Cade Lyons went 2-for-4 and Cade Watts scored three runs.
Adams gave up five hits, three runs two walks and struck out three in four innings, while Turner gave up two hits, one walk and struck out four in three innings of relief.
