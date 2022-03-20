The Doyle baseball team split a pair of games in its own tournament over the weekend, defeating Riverdale, 6-3 and dropping a 3-2 game to Covington.
DOYLE 6, RIVERDALE 3
Peyton Woods threw a complete game, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out six.
Doyle got three in the first as Woods had a two-run single, and Wyatt Morgan scored on a wild pitch.
Luke LeBourgeois was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Cody Lovett singled to score Abedn Kennedy for a 5-0 lead in the third.
Riverdale scratched for three runs in the top of the fourth, but Woods had a single to drive in a run in the bottom of the inning for the game’s final run.
Woods was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Doyle, which had eight hits.
COVINGTON 3, DOYLE 2
Mason Estrada threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts in a complete game for the Lions, while Braden McLin threw a complete game, giving up five hits, three runs and two walks while striking out six.
Covington scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings before Doyle rallied for two runs in the sixth.
Jackson McCreary singled to lead off the sixth, and Caiden Barcia reached on an error. The runners moved up on a grounder to third by Woods, and Kennedy followed with a single to score McCreary.
McLin’s sacrifice fly scored Barcia for the final margin.
McCreary, Barcia and Kennedy had hits for Doyle.
