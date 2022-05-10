Doyle and Springfield played two of the most competitive and memorable games during the regular season, and heading into Wednesday’s Class 2A semifinal, coaches from both schools are expecting nothing less when the teams meet again.
The teams split the season series with Doyle’s Peyton Woods throwing a complete game two-hitter with six strikeouts, outdueling Springfield’s Jayden Teague in a 3-1 win. In the second game, Springfield got one hit off Doyle’s Caiden Barcia -- Blake Lobell’s two-run home run with two out in the top of the fifth, accounting for the only runs in a 2-0 win over Doyle.
“If history tells us anything, it’s going to be a very close, hard-fought to the end, seven-inning ball game,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said. “(Doyle coaches) Tim (Beatty) and Darrell (Frasier), they do a great job over there. The kids play the right way. They play the game hard.”
No. 2 Springfield and No. 11 Doyle meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur with the winner advancing to the championship game Friday at 6 p.m.
“I think that right now, both teams are probably playing the best baseball that they’ve played all year,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “Any time we hook up with those guys, it’s going to be a good game. Pitching-wise, definitely, because they’ve got two really good arms, and we’ve got three or four really good arms, so it’s always going to be a low-scoring affair.”
“I know it’s probably a bigger deal to them to get this far, meaning it’s their first time (in the semifinals), and maybe the pressure’s on them a little bit, but I think when six o’clock comes around tomorrow night, I think it’s going to be like the Livingston Parish Fair out there,” Beatty continued. “I just hope they’re selling funnel cakes.”
The teams also play similar styles, with both trying to move runners frequently to go with some power and solid defense and pitching, which wasn’t lost on either coach.
“I feel like we’re kind of mirror images of each other,” Blanchard said. “We have the same type of kids. They have the same type of skill sets, those types of things, and it is what it is, so I don’t expect anything less (than a good game).”
There’s more to it than just Wednesday’s game, with players on both teams playing with and against each other growing up and during travel ball seasons over the summer, so there aren’t too many secrets between the two teams.
“These guys, ever since they were little, they’ve been playing the travel ball, the summers, the falls, then they get into school ball and they play against each other, then they play with each other,” Blanchard said. “It’s one of these things, they know the ins and outs of each other so much – they’re best friends off the field. They know what each other do well. They know the strengths. They know the weaknesses. It’s scary because there’s no secrets.”
Beatty said he and Blanchard converse frequently, and the teams hold a joint fundraiser before the season. Blanchard and Frasier have also coached together.
“We’ve got a really good relationship off the field, and on the field, we kind of respect each other,” Beatty said. “We’re able to be good friends with them, but also hook it up when we have to and flip that switch to try to beat each other. I’m looking for a really great game with them. I expect nothing else.”
Beatty said preparing for the Bulldogs isn’t complicated at this point.
“This is the easiest that Coach Frasier’s had because he’s always getting charts and spray charts and doing this on every team that we’ve faced, and he’s worn out and staying up late and does a great job charting these guys for us,” Beatty said. “We know exactly what they’re going to do after he’s done dissecting them, and with Springfield, we’ve known them for so long and we see them every year, and we do a lot of things with them, Coach Frasier’s kind of taking it easy this week.”
“Our focus and our goal for (Wednesday) is to not let the bottom of their lineup hurt us, meaning not get on base for the top of their lineup,” Beatty continued. “That’s going to be real key, I think, even for them, is make sure that they pitch or make sure they get outs in the bottom of our lineup and their lineup. That’s what we’re both trying to do, because if you flip the lineup over with the bottom on and the top comes up, somebody’s going to get hurt. That’s when runs are going to be scored, and that’s when that added pressure comes around …”
Blanchard said the teams’ familiarity with each other could be a disadvantage as well.
“It starts getting to the point where you might start overthinking it because you know the tendencies of what one wants to do, and you start overthinking, like, ‘Well, if knows I’m throwing a fastball up, I might not throw the fastball up, and I might need to throw the fastball in,’, and you start overthinking it instead of just playing the game, so our big thing this week was just telling them just play the game,” Blanchard said. “What the game tells you to do, just do what the game tells you to do. It will work itself out.”
As many secrets as there aren’t between the Bulldogs and Tigers, that’s not the case when it comes to naming the starting pitcher for the semifinals as both coaches declined to name their guy on the mound for the contest.
Lobell threw a one-hitter, striking out 11 in a complete game 7-0 victory in the Bulldogs’ first game against Avoyelles Charter in the quarterfinals. Teague scattered nine hits while throwing 68 pitches – 57 for strikes – in a 13-2 win over the Vikings in five innings to take the series.
“It would have been a lot easier to make if Jayden Teague would have thrown 115 pitches on Saturday,” Blanchard said of deciding on a starting pitcher. “We were lucky enough where he got out of there like at 65 pitches. He’s fresh as can be.”
“I feel confident with either one if both are on their game,” Blanchard said of Teague and Lobell. “We’ve got to make the plays behind them. Either one, if we make the plays behind them, I think we have a real good chance. I still think it’s going to be a one-run game, but I would give ourselves just as good of a chance. So then we start looking at the big picture – well then, if we happen to win with JT, does Blake have a week rest and we’re throwing him in the state championship game? He’s been our most dominant all year. It’s really a coin flip, and we still haven’t come up with a decision yet.”
In the 2-0 win over Doyle earlier this season, Lobell threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk in a complete game, to get the win over Doyle’s Caiden Barcia, who struck out 11 in six innings while walking seven. Braden McLin struck out one in a clean inning of relief for the Tigers.
Woods scattered four hits while striking out four with no walks in a complete game win while throwing 76 pitches in the Tigers’ 10-1 over D’Arbonne Woods Charter in the first game of the quarterfinal series, while Barcia and Jackson McCreary combined on a three-hitter with Barcia striking out 11 with six walks in 5.1 innings in a 7-1 win over the Timberwolves in game two.
“I’ve got a feeling we’re going to see Blake for those guys,” Beatty said. “Right now, we’re kind of keeping it under wraps. I don’t want them to go prepare for a righty if we throw our righty. I don’t want them to prepare for a lefty if we tell them we’re going to throw our lefty, so we’re kind of keeping it a secret.”
Blanchard, who been to state tournaments at other locations as a player and as an assistant at Parkview Baptist, said he’s not putting any pressure on his team heading into the program’s first appearance in the semifinals.
“My message is to just go enjoy the moment,” he said. “There’s no pressure because you prepared yourself. Is it going to be nerve-wracking? Is it going to be one pitch at a time? You’re damn right it is, but it’s going to be fun. You’ve worked too hard to let it slip through your fingers. Just go out and do what we’ve done a thousand times. We’ve worked so hard at it. They’ve bought in, and they’ve worked so hard. They spent all these nights in the cages. We’ve taken thousands of ground balls, and so have they.
“Our kids are going to enjoy it,” Blanchard. “I told them just embrace the moment – stop, take a breath and look at all the people there. People are there for you, to watch you. You’re the main attraction. You’re the six o’clock game. They saved the best for last. I told them just enjoy the moment. You’ve worked hard. You’ve been working since summer.”
Meanwhile, Beatty said his team’s previous experience at the state tournament will be a plus with the Tigers making their third straight trip to Sulphur – minus the 2020 season, which was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We’ve talked about it since back in the fall that we expected to be here at this time, so we’ve been preparing them since last fall, and they know what to expect,” Beatty said, noting Braden McLin is headed to Sulphur for the third time as a starter. ”We’ve got some young ones that you can tell they’re a little nervous, but they’re going to be ready. They’ve got somebody to lean on, and so it’s nice.”
Frasier said the Tigers’ keys to success aren’t complicated.
“We’ve just got to go throw strikes, get timely hits … if we do those things, I think we’ve got a really good chance,” he said.
Blanchard said the approach hasn’t changed for the Bulldogs heading into the semifinals.
“You just play the game the right way, and good things will happen, and just let the chips fall where they may,” Blanchard said. “They’re a really good team. They’re a really good program. We’re a really good team this year. We’re starting to have our program kind of get on the right track. Just let the chips fall where they may. Just go out there, play your hardest. No matter what you’re going to do, when you get to the last four teams, it’s pretty even, and however the baseball gods want it to land, that’s how it’s going to land.”
“Leave it out on the field and see where you end up,” Blanchard continued. “If you win, you get to stay and play one more. If you lose, hold your head up high because you’re one of the last four teams in the state. There’s no shame in that. It just wasn’t your day.”
That being said, Blanchard said there’s a little more at stake with the outcome of Wednesday’s game.
“I don’t want to say they don’t have as much pressure on them, but these kids know each other and they’re best friends off the field that this could be a lifetime of bragging rights,” Blanchard said. “All these young men are going to have sons one day, and they might be at Doyle and Springfield again, but you can always say, ‘Hey, you remember in ’22 when we beat ya’ll in the semis?’ That will always be there, so just go make it happen. That’s my message to our guys.”
