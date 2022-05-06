LIVINGSTON – Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty figured his team would need a big inning in its game with D’Arbonne Woods Charter to open their Class 2A quarterfinal playoff series.
He was right, and the Tigers delivered.
No. 11 Doyle got five hits in a six-run fifth inning to key a 10-1 win over the No. 19 Timberwolves on Friday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
“That’s kind of been our MO the last couple of games is just staying patient, staying ready, and hey, if the fifth inning happens, then let’s score some runs and get after it,” Beatty said.
The teams meet again at noon Saturday in the second game of the series, with a third game to follow if necessary. The winner advances to the state tournament in Sulphur.
Doyle led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when Caiden Barcia led off with a walk and Peyton Woods singled to left field.
With two out, Luke LeBourgeois followed with a single to center field and moved to second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield, allowing Barcia and courtesy runner Jackson Beregi to score for a 5-1 lead.
“I came in, just wanted to see ball, hit ball,” LeBourgeois said after going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. “If they threw it in the strike zone, hit it far, that’s about it.”
Cody Lovett legged out a single to shortstop to score courtesy runner Jackson McCreary, making the score 6-1. Lovett stole second and scored on a single to left field by Wyatt Morgan to push the lead to 7-1.
After Jace Ware walked, Dru Beatty followed with a two-run double to right field for a 9-1 advantage before Timberwolves starter Austin Riser got a strikeout to end the inning.
“They were creeping back in,” Dru Beatty said. “I think it was 3-1 to start the inning, and we needed something going for us. Woody was shutting it down on the mound, and we just knew that if we just put the ball in play, we were going to connect with some big hits. Fortunately, he gave me a fastball in the zone, and I just got around on it, hit it down the line, got two runs.”
D’Arbonne Woods got a one-out single in the top of the sixth but couldn’t score, and the Tigers got four hits in the bottom of the inning, pushing across the game’s final run on a single by McCreary that dropped just behind shortstop.
Woods, who scattered four hits while striking out four with no walks in a complete game win, retired the side in the top of the seventh with two strikeouts.
“The main thing was I was just trusting my defense,” said Woods, who threw 76 pitches. “I knew they’d make plays behind me, and I was just trying to fill up the zone and get out the inning, so we didn’t give up many runs.”
After retiring the side in the top of the first, the Tigers got on the board quickly as Barcia got a one-out single, and Woods followed with a two-run home run to right field for a 2-0 lead.
“It felt good,” Woods said of the home run after going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. “I just knew the team would respond to that and put some more runs up for me. They put eight more runs after that, and I’m just thankful they did that for me.”
Said Tim Beatty: “I thought we set the tempo in the first inning. When Peyton had a clean inning in the top of the first, he comes out and hit the two-run bomb, we were able to relax, and I could sense it.”
Abedn Kennedy was hit by a pitch with two out, and LeBourgeois followed with a double to right-center field, but Riser got Lovett to ground out to second to end the inning.
In the top of the second, Dru Beatty made a diving catch in center field to get Gavin Rawls out.
“A big hit, a big catch, anything like that, it gives you the momentum going forward,” Dru Beatty said. “You can’t let the get back from that.”
From there, the Timberwolves’ Austin Hearn got a one-out single to right field and was almost thrown out by Barcia at first on a close play, but Gabe Robertson grounded into a double play at second to end the inning.
Doyle padded the lead in the bottom of the second when Morgan led off with a double to left field and scored on a two-out single to right field by Barcia for a 3-0 lead.
Barcia and Morgan each had two hits.
D’Arbonne Woods got its lone run on a solo home run to left field by Jack Long with two out in the fourth inning.
The Timberwolves had runners on the corners with one out in the top of the fifth but were unable to score, setting up Doyle’s big inning.
“I think we tightened up,” Tim Beatty said of his team’s mindset after giving up the home run. “We didn’t let it slip away. We didn’t give them the whole momentum. They enjoyed their one run, and we kind of stayed on top of them.”
“Just like they were advertised, they barreled up some balls,” Tim Beatty said of the Timberwolves. “They weren’t easy outs. Dru made a couple of good plays in center, ran some down. That’s exactly what we thought of them. We just kept applying pressure, and we never let them get back in it – never even let them think that they could get back in it, and that was what’s important.”
The Tigers are one win away from a return trip to Sulphur, something not lost on LeBourgeois.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s crazy to be on team that’s this close to doing something you dream of your whole life. Let’s go get it (Saturday).”
