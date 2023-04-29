The Doyle baseball team made quick work of Caldwell Parish on Friday, sweeping a doubleheader to advance to the Division III non-select quarterfinals.
The Tigers scored six runs in the second and five in the third, and Peyton Woods threw a three-hitter in an 11-0 win in the first game.
In the second game, Caiden Barcia hurled a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts, and the Tigers scored in all but one inning in a 12-0 win.
Doyle will meet the winner of the series between No. 6 Rosepine and No. 11 Pine Prairie, which is tied at 1-1.
DOYLE 11, CALDWELL PARISH 0
Easton Benesta had a double to drive in the game’s first run, and Payton Jones’ grounder to first drove in another run before Cody Lovett walked, and Dathan Cummings and Woods were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats for a 3-0 lead.
Barcia followed with a double with an error to score three runs for a 6-0 advantage.
In the third, Brody Stewart and Benesta walked and Lovett was hit bt a pitch to load the bases for Woods, who hit a two-run single, and after a walk to Barcia, Dru Beatty hit a three-run double for the final margin.
Woods and Beatty each went 1-for-3 with three RBIs, Barcia was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, and Lovett and Stewart each scored two runs as the Tigers had six hits.
Woods gave up three hits, two walks and struck out six in five innings for the win.
DOYLE 12, CALDWELL PARISH 0
Woods, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs, doubled in Lovett in the first to get the Tigers going, and Doyle pulled away in the second as Lovett walked, and three straight singles by Cummings, Woods and Barcia made the score 3-0.
Jace Ware singled in another run, and Benesta lined out to left, driving in another run for a 5-0 lead.
Woods had a two-run home run to right field in the fourth for a 7-0 lead. Kahner Reeves singled in a run in the fifth, and Jones reached on a two-run error and scored on a wild pitch before Barcia singled in a run to cap the scoring.
Lovett scored three runs, Cummings scored two, Barcia was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Ware went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI as Doyle collected nine hits.
Barcia gave up three hits and three walks in five innings to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.