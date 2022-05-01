The Doyle baseball team scored all of its runs in the fifth inning, picking up a 4-0 victory over Loreauville to sweep the Class 2A series on the road Saturday.
As a bonus, Doyle coach Tim Beatty picked up his 200th career win.
No. 11 Doyle will host No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods Charter, which knocked off No. 3 Kinder, in a three-game quarterfinal series at Doyle.
The winner of the series will advance to the state tournament with a semifinal berth against the winner of the series between No. 2 Springfield and No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter.
In Saturday’s game, Doyle’s Caiden Barcia hurled a three-hitter with six strikeouts while walking two.
Doyle’s big inning came together as Jace Ware got a one-out single, Drue Beatty was hit by a pitch, and Barcia singled to drive in the game’s first run.
Peyton Woods followed with a two-run triple to right field for a 3-0 lead, and Braden McLin had a sacrifice fly for the final margin.
Barcia gave up two two-out singles in the seventh but got a fly ball to right field to end the game.
Barcia was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Woods went 1-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, McLin had an RBI, Abden Kennedy was 1-for-3, Luke LeBourgeois went 2-for-3 and Ware was 1-for-3 with a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.