The Doyle baseball team wrapped up a 3-0 showing in the National Guard Invitational Tournament over the weekend, getting its wins in a variety of ways.
Brock Adams hurled a no-hitter as the Tigers scored a 12-0 win over St. Martin's Episcopal on Friday, while Tyson Stewart collected four hits and seven RBIs in a 20-3 win over Bonnabel.
On Saturday, the Tigers put together a four-run eighth inning to top Patrick Taylor 7-4.
DOYLE 12, ST. MARTIN'S 0
Adams gave up one walk and struck out six in five innings to get the win, while the Tigers backed him with nine hits.
Braden McLin had a two-run home run as part of a four-run first inning, while Adams hit a two-run shot in a six-run fourth.
McLin had three RBIs, while Adams and Tyson Stewart each had two.
DOYLE 20, BONNABEL 3
The Tigers scored in every inning, with a a five-run second and four each in the third through fifth innings.
Stewart went 4-for-5 while scoring two runs, while Cade Watts was 2-for-3 with a run. Cade Lyons scored four runs, Briar Higginbotham added three runs, and Bo Ellzey was 2-for-3 with four runs and an RBI.
Hunter Bankston and McLin combined on a five-hitter, striking out three and walking three.
DOYLE 7, PATRICK TAYLOR 4, 8 INNINGS
Patrick Taylor got a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, but Doyle rallied in the top of the eighth as Stewart reached on catcher's interference and Adams and Kolt Mitchell on a pair of errors.
With two outs, Luke LeBourgeois drew a bases-loaded walk, Watts singled and Lyons grounded into a fielder's choice making the score 6-3 before LeBourgeois scored on a balk.
Patrick Taylor scratched for a run in the bottom of the inning.
Braden Keen and McLin each had two hits for Doyle, which trailed 2-0 after the first inning.
Turner, Karson Jones, Andrew Yuratich and Lyons combined to strike out 12 while giving up four hits and eight walks. Jones struck out seven and walked three in 3.2 innings.
