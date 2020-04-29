Brock Adams is ready to make a dream come true after the Doyle baseball standout committed to Belhaven University late last week.
“I’ve always thought about college ball,” Adams said. “I was never one of those kids that ‘I want to be in the Majors.’ I just wanted to play college ball ever since I was seven years old.”
With the high school baseball season cut short because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, opportunities for players looking to play on the next level in front of college coaches were limited this season.
Adams, however, got one of those opportunities when Belhaven assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Josh Clarke came to watch him pitch in a 9-6 win over Leesville on March 12 in what turned out to be the Tigers’ last game of the season.
“They had seen me before, and he was just coming out there to watch me again,” Adams said.
Against Leesville, Adams gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out three in four innings.
“I told him that I didn’t have my best stuff, and he said it was alright,” Adams said. “He liked the way I worked with what I had and got out of it. He told me he wanted me to go up there and play for them still.”
“They liked him,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “He didn’t even have his best stuff, but they liked what they saw. Literally, when the season got canceled, the head coach for Belhaven (Kyle Palmer) called me and we talked for 20 minutes just about Brock and how he can contribute for them.
“I really think Brock, he’s a guy that can go be a starter right away or maybe out the bullpen his first year and then his sophomore season and on could be a starter for them for sure.”
“I can’t tell you a whole lot about their program, but from what I do know about it, he can go in there and he can contribute right away, which is always a plus,” Beatty continued. “You get some kids that go to these places and they don’t get to step on the field until their junior year. I think that’s going to be different for Brock. I think he can step on the field his freshman year and be able to contribute. That’s what I tell guys all the time, ‘Go where you can play. Go where you can make an impact.’ He took my advice.”
Adams, who also considered Labette Community College in Kansas and Ohio Valley University in West Virginia, said he’s not concerned about his role on the team.
“I’m just thankful for an opportunity to play,” he said.
Belhaven is located in Jackson, Miss., and Adams said he’s familiar with some players who have committed to the Blazers, including Walker’s Christian Cassels, who also committed to the program last week.
“It felt like a family when I went up there, and I kind of liked that,” Adams said.
Adams struck out 11, combining with Karson Jones on a one-hitter in a 10-0 win over Sumner to open the season and threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk in a 12-0 victory over St. Martin’s that lasted five innings.
In Adams’ three starts this season, the Tigers averaged 10.3 runs.
“The way we were hitting it offensively, what we were doing at the plate, I think it helped him relax more and not have to be so fine,” Beatty said. “I think he was having a great season because we were scoring runs for him. It’s always easier to pitch with a lead, and I think every outing, we gave him a lead, so he was able to relax more and probably enjoy those first three or four starts that he had this year.”
Beatty said Belhaven is a good fit for Adams academically and athletically.
“I think it’s a no-brainer,” Beatty said. “They’re getting a good guy. He competes on the mound. He wants to win, and he wants to do good. He gets up there and he just goes at it. He’s got good stuff, and I think with him going to a college program, he’s going to take his conditioning a little more seriously and he’s going to want to make a jump and be a guy for them for sure.”
“We’re going to miss that competitiveness that he brought to the mound every time he was out there,” Beatty continued. “Man, he brought it. He really loved to pitch and compete. He really wanted to go play college baseball, so I’m glad it really worked out for him.”
