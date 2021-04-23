Doyle’s Karson Jones threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to key a 10-0 win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A play at Johnny Sartwell Park on Thursday.
Jones, who walked one batter in the complete game win, struck out every batter in the Northlake lineup once, and the Tigers backed him with 13 hits.
Tyson Stewart had a three-run home run as part of a three-run first inning, and Doyle added a run in the second as Cade Watts tripled and scored on Cade Lyons’ sacrifice fly to right field.
The Tigers put the game away with a five-run fifth as Stewart singled, Andrew Yuratich tripled and Abedn Kennedy doubled to open the inning, pushing the lead to 6-0. Kennedy later scored on an error, and Lyons had a two-run single for a 9-0 lead.
Watts had a run-scoring double in the sixth for the final margin.
Watts was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Lyons went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, Keen was 2-for-5, and Stewart went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
