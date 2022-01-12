LIVINGSTON – Doyle baseball players Braden McLin and Karson Jones signed to continue their playing careers in college, and the way Tigers coach Tim Beatty sees it, there’s nothing but upside for both players.
McLin singed with Baton Rouge Community College, while Jones signed with Coastal Alabama-North during a ceremony Tuesday evening at the Doyle gym.
McLin said BRCC was a perfect fit for him.
“It’s been a dream all my life to play college baseball, and BRCC has luckily given me that opportunity, and I won’t take that for granted,” McLin said. “I appreciate the opportunity that he (BRCC coach Thomas Simoneaux) has given me. There are a lot of benefits to playing over there. The coach is great. He’s turned around the program within the past few years. I know a lot of the guys over there. It’s close to home. They’re going to be good, and I’m excited to play for them. I’m ready.”
Meanwhile, Jones found a home at Coastal Alabama-North, located in Monroeville, Ala. He said he got on the school’s radar through the FieldLevel app and Beatty’s relationship with Kenny Dupont, who is in his second season at Coastal Alabama after posting 566 wins at Holmes Community College in Mississippi.
“I went up there for a little tryout thing, and he liked what he saw, so we just kept in touch,” said Jones, who committed shortly after school started. “I’m just excited and ready to play at the next level.”
“I like it,” Jones continued. “It’s a small campus, but it’s really nice. I think it’s a good place for me over there.”
The BRCC roster currently features eight players with ties to Livingston Parish, including former Doyle standout Braden Keen, which McLin said played a big part in his decision to join the Bears.
“It’s great,” McLin said. “He’s (Simoneaux) has recruited a lot of players that I know and that I played against. The Baton Rouge area is just a talent bed for baseball, and there’s just a lot of guys that get overlooked by these big schools. If you don’t hit bombs or throw 95 miles an hour, they won’t recruit you, but Simoneaux recruits the tough, scrappy guys, and that’s why they’re so good. Over the next few years, they’re going to be even better.”
Jones said the intangibles that drew Coastal Alabama’s attention weren’t complicated.
“I’m just a left-handed pitcher, and I’ve got a lot of movement on my pitches,” he said.
Jones said he realizes he’ll have to continue working on his game.
“He told me that I could possibly go and be a starter freshman year up there for them but I’m not 100 percent sure yet,” Jones said. “Just keep working hard and take it from there.”
Putting in the work is something Jones is accustomed to, with Beatty recounting him having a two-pitch outing at one point during his freshman year.
“Freshman year, it wasn’t the best year, and then I just kept working hard,” Beatty said. “I want to keep that same motivation with me going through college and wherever that takes me from there.”
“I think at the next level, you’re going to see how good can he get? If he continues to grow and continues to grow as a pitcher, you’re going to see him maybe getting some big-time offer after his two years put in (at Coastal Alabama-North),” Beatty said. “That’s what I like about Karson is his pitch ability. He’s got a little more ceiling than what he’s shown us. I think he’s going to reach it, and I’m looking for good things for him for sure.”
During his time at Doyle, McLin has filled several roles and said the Bears recruited him as a shortstop.
“(Simoneaux) wants me to go dual as an infielder and a pitcher, but I’m sure I’ll play some outfield,” McLin said. “Just wherever I can hit, really. As long as I’m in the lineup.”
Beatty praised McLin’s work ethic.
“He works really hard,” Beatty said. “He wants it. I think he really, really wants to succeed in everything he does, and he wants to be the very best he can. His attitude and effort’s always been 100 percent. I think when you’re willing to work hard, good things are going to happen, and I think that’s what’s going to happen to him.”
McLin caught the Bears’ attention at one of Simoneaux’s showcase camps at Live Oak, which led to a visit to campus and eventually an offer.
“He (Simoneaux) just likes how I’m not a very flashy … player,” McLin said. “I just kind of just play the game right, and he said he liked that. Just hustle all the time and give everything you’ve got. That’s really what caught his eye the first time, and we ran with it ever since.”
McLin said his style of play should mesh perfectly in the BRCC program.
“It’s kind of like an underdog program,” McLin said. “They don’t get all the hype, like I said earlier, they recruit scrappy guys. They’re just a scrappy little program. When they work out, they don’t work out in the nicest gyms. They work out outside on the concrete doing stuff, running on the levees in the morning. They play with a chip on their shoulder, and that’s why they’re going to be so good. I love that.”
