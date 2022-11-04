LIVINGSTON – It’s been an adventure of sorts to get to this point, but Doyle’s Peyton Woods is taking his baseball career to the next level.
Woods, a key member of the Tigers’ Class 2A state runner-up team last season, signed with Jones Community College during a ceremony in Doyle’s new locker room Thursday.
“My whole life, I always dreamed of (playing at) the next level, and that’s just the start of my career, hopefully,” Woods said. “If that’s what God’s plan wants me to do, then let it be.”
As a freshman, Woods committed to Texas A&M. He later committed to Nicholls, but he said he found a fit at Jones, a junior college located in Ellisville, Miss.
“I fell in love with it,” Woods said. “The called me on a Thursday. They told me they wanted me to come Saturday, never met me before. I walk in the locker room, everything’s set up – all the jerseys. It just made me feel loved and feel at home. And then the field – the field’s amazing. You don’t see a lot of jucos with a field like that, and then the coaches – I love them.”
A bonus for Woods is he’ll be able to re-connect with Chad Calliet, who was recently hired as the hitting coach at Jones. Calliet recruited Woods at Texas A&M while he was on the staff there before leaving for South Carolina, which led to Woods’ de-commitment from the Aggies.
“It was straight joy,” Woods said of learning Caillet was on the Jones staff. “I love Coach Calliet. He’s the one that had faith in me the first time when he saw me (at Texas A&M), and I like that.”
Woods said the coaching staff at Jones, led by head coach Wes Thigpen, is looking at him as a third baseman and is hoping he’ll only be there one year. He said he’ll be listed as a utility player on the roster, and he’ll contribute wherever he’s needed.
“I’m just glad to be on the field,” he said. “As long as I’m in the lineup, I don’t care where I’m at.”
“They have only two out-of-states (scholarships) for each year, and they usually take it for pitchers, so when they told me they want me as a baseman-hitter, I feel like they really want me in the lineup …,” Woods continued, saying his goal is to earn a starting spot. “They told me if I stay healthy, they want me as a two-hole (hitter), but I know I’ve got to work for that. It’s just not given to me.”
Although Woods might not have a big pitching role during his time at Jones, Doyle coach Tim Beatty said he’s more than capable of helping on the mound if needed.
“Can he? Does he have a chance? Definitely, because he throws hard enough and he’s just funky enough, he can get a lot of outs no matter what level he goes to,” Beatty said. “I really think so. I’m telling you, I’m looking forward to great things from him on the mound. He’s going to be our workhorse, probably, between him and (Caiden) Barcia, obviously, but he’s going to get a lot of innings. Just the season that he had last year, I expect more this year.”
Doyle hitting coach Darrell Frasier said Woods’ versatility is also a plus after Woods earned first-team all-district, all-parish, all-state and all-region honors as a utility player last season, hitting .376 with three home runs and 30 RBIs while going 9-1 with a 1.93 ERA on the mound, including 3-0 in the playoffs.
“What makes him so special is you an ask him to play right field, third base, pitch, second base, first base, and he’s going to sprint out on the field, and he’s going to do you a bang-up job every time,” Frasier said.
Woods said the Jones coaches liked what they saw in his game.
“They said they like how I play, how I hustle,” Woods said. “They love my left-handed swing. He said they were picking me up for my swing.”
Beatty and Frasier are also mindful that Woods still has room for growth, noting he’s only played one full season of high school baseball. He transferred from Albany as a freshman, which was also the same season the spring sports season was shut down in April because of COVID-19. As a sophomore, he broke the hamate bone in his hand after hitting a home run early in the season.
The injury wasn’t supposed to require surgery with Woods expected to miss four weeks, but he eventually had surgery to remove the hamate bone in his hand.
Woods said coming back from the injury wasn’t easy, but at the same time, it helped him establish workout habits that have become common for him.
“I’ve always been trying to outwork my opponent,” he said. “I’m just competing against myself. That’s the end of the game. I just love to hit. I’ve got to work on my off-speed a lot. That’s my weak point, but I’m in here a lot getting curveballs and change-ups from the pitching machine with my buddies.”
Frasier said that’s what’s going to help Woods as he transitions to junior college ball.
“He’s going to be just fine because he’s worked really hard over the last year on the off-speed,” Frasier said. “He could always hit the fastball. It was the off-speed that really hurt him. The year he got hurt, it slowed him down a lot, but he’s out here every day with a pitching machine setting it up to get breaking balls, sliders, and he works, works, works. He's going to be just fine. He’s going to come together, and what he’s lacking, he’s going to work hard enough to figure it out between now and then -- and nobody’s going to throw him a fastball. He’ll see one fastball a game, probably.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.