Doyle's Peyton Woods signs

Doyle's Peyton Woods, seated center, signs to play baseball at Jones College on Thursday at the Doyle locker room. Seated with the signee are his parents, Rachel and David Woods. Standing from left are Doyle assistant principal Steven Spring, Doyle principal Lance Dawsey, Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty, the signee's sister, Camryn Woods and Doyle assistant baseball coach Darrell Frasier.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

LIVINGSTON – It’s been an adventure of sorts to get to this point, but Doyle’s Peyton Woods is taking his baseball career to the next level.

Woods, a key member of the Tigers’ Class 2A state runner-up team last season, signed with Jones Community College during a ceremony in Doyle’s new locker room Thursday.

