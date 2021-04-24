Doyle pitcher Andrew Yuratich is staying home.
Yuratich, who signed with Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, earlier this year, recently announced his commitment to Southeastern Louisiana University.
“I think it’s big because being that far away, it puts a lot of pressure on you and really kind of makes you have to do good,” Yuratich said. “Staying home kind of relaxes me a little bit. I feel like I have the ability to practice harder and really get to show my full potential being able to stay home.”
Yuratich, who pitched a perfect game earlier this season in a win over Loranger, said the Lions had their eye on him after following him last summer in travel ball. Even though he signed with Johnson County, Yuratich continued to keep his college options open.
“Johnson County had a really good program, and I knew I was going to get better there, so that’s kind of why I did that,” Yuratich said. “I knew that I could still go to Southeastern if they were to offer, so that’s kind of what I had in mind.
“It was really nice because I knew I really couldn’t make a wrong decision,” Yuratich said. “Any decision I made would have been good for me, I think, and just to have both options really was a blessing to have.”
Tigers coach Tim Beatty said keeping those options open was key for Yuratich.
“To early commit like he did with Johnson City I think really paid a big dividend because he did have those guys if someone else didn’t come calling,” Beatty said. “I think it’s just awesome for our whole athletic program because we’ve got Presleigh Scott going to play basketball at Southeastern. We’ve got Elise Jones going to play softball, and then we’ve got Andrew going to play baseball. Three athletes coming from a small school is pretty awesome.”
Doyle was scheduled to play a game at Southeastern’s Alumni Field earlier this season in an effort to give Southeastern coaches a chance to see Yuratich in game action. That game was rained out, but he said SLU athletic director and former baseball coach Jay Artigues was in attendance when Yuratich struck out seven in a 5-4 loss at St. Thomas Aquinas.
“I talked to him a little bit, and the next day, they called me,” Yuratich said.
Yuratich said the other part of the process was calling Johnson County coach Eric Horner to let him know he’d accepted SLU’s offer.
“It was a hard phone call,” Yuratich said. “As soon as he answered, I was like, ‘I’ve got some bad news’, but he was happy for me. He knew that the goal of going to juco is to eventually move on to play at a Division I (school), so he was happy for me, but it was still a hard phone call.”
Beatty said Yuratich has room to grow and get better, which are plusses for him and the SLU program.
“I talked to (SLU) Coach (Matt) Riser, and he was just telling me that he had a couple young freshman arms that it was no longer about lighting up the radar gun. It was about recruiting guys that could pitch,” Beatty said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that Andrew has is his pitchability. I do see the strength coming when he can focus strictly on baseball … I think you’re going to see him really blow up in the next 12 months to 18 months and become a primary good arm for those guys. I think he’s going to have a chance to excel. I think he’s going to have a chance to grow, and definitely I think by the time he’s a junior, he’s going to be one of the guys for that team.”
Yuratich said he’s looking forward to joining the Southeastern program.
“I think that’s the program that I think I was meant for,” Yuratich said. “I’ve talked to all the coaches, and I think that I can really grow there, and I think their program will help a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.