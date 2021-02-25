Doyle pitcher Andrew Yuratich didn't waste any time settling into the new baseball season.
Yuratich, who signed with Johnson County Community College last month, hurled a perfect game with six strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Loranger in five innings Wednesday.
Doyle got rolling with six runs in the first inning on four walks, three catcher interference calls, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly.
Braden Keen singled and scored on a passed ball in the second to push the lead to 7-0 and added another run in the third. Doyle closed out the scoring with two runs in the fifth.
Cade Watts, Cade Lyons, Keen, Dru Beatty and Landon Wolfe had hits for Doyle. Watts had two RBIs, while Beatty and Kody Mitchell each scored two runs.
