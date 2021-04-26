LIVINGSTON -- Doyle coach Tim Beatty didn’t realize what was going on until the sixth inning, but once the game was over, the cat was out of the bag.
The Tigers’ Andrew Yuratich, Logan Turner and Braden McLin combined on a perfect game with 14 strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Oakdale to open the Class 2A baseball playoffs Monday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
“I went back to calling pitches and I looked at the book, and it’s one of those things you just don’t want to talk about and see what happens,” Beatty said. “The bottom line is we threw strikes. Even average high school hitters are going to get themselves out. Just throw strikes, and that’s what we pounded (Sunday) in their heads – go in there and just throw strikes, and it was great for those three guys to have that. That’s pretty cool to say that they threw a combined perfect game. It’s really cool for those guys, but the biggest part is our team moving forward. It’s one step closer to our goal.”
No. 2 Doyle will host No. 17 Pine, which defeated North Caddo 6-4, in a three-game series in the regional round.
Yuratich controlled the game early, striking out two batters in both the second and third innings and striking out the side in the fourth as part of an eight-strikeout effort.
“To go out there and really dominate and really have three pitchers that all dominated, it really shows how deep we are as a pitching staff, and I think going on forward to know that we can do this will be helpful,” Yuratich said. “I think moving forward this is a big win and confidence-booster.”
The Tigers broke loose in the second inning to back Yuratich as Dru Beatty singled, Kody Mitchell doubled and Landon Wolfe was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
One out later, Cade Lyons reached on an error at shortstop, scoring two runs, and Braden Keen singled to drive in a run for a 3-0 lead.
Doyle padded the lead in the third as McLin and Abedn Kennedy singled and Dru Beatty walked to load the bases. Mitchell’s sacrifice fly to right field scored McLin for a 4-0 lead.
“That’s what I kind of preach is ‘be a good teammate,’” Tim Beatty said. “It doesn’t matter at the end of the game who gets it done as long as it gets done, and it showed in our game. We had several guys have some success driving in a run here, driving in a run there.”
Turner came on in the fifth and went two innings, striking out all six batters he faced.
“I really had been kind of struggling finding the strike zone all year,” Turner said. “I haven’t been myself. They call me Rooster. I strut around the mound, but it’s just confidence. I felt like today, hey, just get my confidence up because this is the time of year when we really need it.”
Turner helped his cause with a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning after Cade Watts singled to lead off and Braden Keen and Tyson Stewart drew a pair of one-out walks, making the score 7-0.
“We’re up 4-0 and bases loaded, so (I knew) what I had to do – put it in the gap somewhere,” Turner said.
Kennedy’s grounder to shortstop drove in the game’s final run, allowing McLin to retire the side on four pitches in the top of the seventh.
“I was just ready to pitch,” McLin said after making his first pitching appearance since the Tigers’ game with Central Private on March 3. “I wasn’t nervous at all. We’re an experienced ball club, so you throw us in there, we know what to do and get the job done.”
Watts was 2-for-4 with a run to lead the Tigers, who had nine hits.
Oakdale starter Deekota Johnson gave up six hits, four runs and walked one with no strikeouts in 2.2 innings, while Cade Dauzat gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and struck out two in 3.1 innings of relief.
“I thought (Oakdale) coach (Terance Robinson) did a great job making the switch when he did because he could see, and I could sense a big, big inning fixing to happen, and he pulled out the little freshman, I think he was, and brought the little harder (throwing) guy in, and I thought it worked perfect for him,” Tim Beatty said.
Turner realizes Monday’s effort is just the first step of the playoff journey for the Tigers.
“We’ve got to finish it,” Turner said. “That’s all we’ve got to do. We found that out sophomore year (losing in the championship game). We didn’t do it. Junior year (was) cut short, now this is the year.”
