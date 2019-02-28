DENHAM SPRINGS – The developments in college recruiting can sometimes turn on a dime.
Consider Denham Springs right fielder Josh Preston.
Last summer, while taking part in a prospect showcase at LSU Eunice, Preston caught the eye of the coaching staff of the Bengals and was asked afterward to tour the campus and the school’s athletic facilities.
“I loved where it was, how everything was set up,” Preston said.
Fast-forward to last week’s season opener where Denham Springs faced Hahnville in a game played at Southeastern Louisiana where LSU Eunice assistant Alan Orgain was in attendance to watch the Yellow Jackets emerge with a 2-1 victory.
Orgain, who is also the Bengals pitching coach, was on hand to watch the debut of senior pitcher Jase McDonald, an LSU signee, but also came away impressed enough with Preston to call the following day offering a roster spot.
Preston was all in.
“It’s a great feeling,” Preston said.
While there was additional interest, including an offer from Louisiana College, Preston felt with LSU Eunice’s track record for excellence and player development, the Division II junior college powerhouse made all the sense of the world.
“It was the only school I had talked to so far,” he said.
Denham Springs baseball coach Mark Carroll sees LSU Eunice as a perfect landing spot for the left-handed hitting Preston, who is starting his second year in right field and batting lead off for the Yellow Jackets.
“His best stuff’s ahead of him,” he said. “He’s getting physically stronger. His swing is good, and he runs well. I think Eunice will be a great for him with the way those guys work over there. I think it’s a perfect for him.”
Carroll illustrated the versatility Preston possesses, a player that during tryouts, played every position on the field and even volunteered at practice to help at the catching position which was thin because of injuries.
Preston also enjoyed a standout football career for Denham Springs, earning All-District 4-5A and All-Parish honors this past season, but followed his heart on the base paths to LSU Eunice.
The Bengals, who won 15 of their first 16 games, went 59-6 and captured their third Division II national championship in seven years in 2018.
“Baseball’s always been my No. 1,” he said. “I love football, but playing baseball is just another feeling. What they’ve (LSUE) done with the program the past couple of years, winning the national title, is an outstanding achievement.
“I’d love to be a part of that and win another one,” he said. “With their program, I know it’s going to get me in the right shape, the right mentality to play further on to the next level in Division I. I hope to be playing for a Division I program and that would be one of my dreams.”
