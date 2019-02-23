DENHAM SPRINGS – Rain wreaked havoc on Denham Springs’ Brian Hess Classic, leading to the cancellation of all the games Saturday, including the in-progress game featuring the Yellow Jackets against West Ouachita.
The Yellow Jackets were able to play a game Friday night, an 11-6 loss to Byrd of Shreveport.
Because Saturday’s game was called before it could be deemed official after four innings of play, it won’t count towards Denham’s overall record which is 1-1.
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. Sunday, against Lafayette High.
Denham Springs rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the first inning in the abbreviated outing with West Ouachita, who led 3-1 at the time the game was called.
Tristan Duhe’s single to right scored Cade Doughty, who reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a hit by pitch.
West Ouachita answered in the top fourth inning, capitalizing on a double and single to score its runs, when heavy rains fell in the bottom half of the inning, leaving the entire left side of the infield a puddle.
Denham Springs opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Hahnville in nine innings in a game played at Southeastern’s Pat Kenelly Diamond.
Brennan Hall drove in David Frye in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off the Tigers.
Frye led to the Yellow Jackets with a 3-for-4 effort and scored both runs. Noah Juan also went 3-4 with a double, while Cade Doughty had two hits, including a triple.
Jase McDonald, Hayden Sills, and Doughty combined for 13 strikeouts and held Hanhville to just four hits in the extra-inning contest.
