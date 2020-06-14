DENHAM SPRINGS – His team is only a few games into its summer baseball season, but Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll is already looking for his team to find some consistency.
For the second time in three games, the Yellow Jackets gave up a four-run first inning and never completely recovered, this time in a 14-2 loss to Dunham in the varsity championship game of the Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament at A.B. Netterville Field on Sunday.
“We played a really good game, a bad game, a good game and a bad game in this tournament so far, and we’ve got to get consistent,” Carroll said after the Yellow Jackets were limited to two hits and Dunham put together a seven-run sixth inning to put the game away.
“Hopefully as we see more pitching as we go through the summer, we’ll get a lot more selective in swinging at good pitches and give us a better chance of hitting them and doing better job offensively pressure-wise on defenses than we did in this tournament,” Carroll said.
Dunham got rolling early, collecting three hits as Denham Springs committed two errors to spark the four-run first inning. The big hit was a two-run double by Trent Langlinas.
Denham Springs got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the inning as Reese Smith led off with a single, Cole Rothman drew a two-out walk and Cam McPherson reached on an error, cutting the lead to 4-2.
A dropped ball in center field, coupled with a two-out double from Gabe Hitzman and an error, pushed the lead to 6-2 in the top of the second inning.
Denham Springs missed a few scoring opportunities over the next few innings, lining into a double play to end the second, stranding two in the third and one in the fourth after McPherson got a leadoff single that accounted for the Yellow Jackets’ final hit of the game.
“The next two innings, we left guys in scoring position and didn’t score,” Carroll said. “We had a chance to cut this thing in and really get back in and make it a real good ball game again, and we didn’t execute or get a timely hit in those situations in either of those innings. If you get those hits and score those runs, it changes the whole dynamics of the game.”
The Yellow Jackets were retired in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
Denham Springs relievers Jacob Middlebrook and Patrick Landry held Dunham in check in the third and fourth innings before Dunham tacked on a run in the fifth on a pair of two-out walks and an error.
Dunham put the game away with a seven-run sixth that was fueled by two walks, three hits, three hit batters and three errors as Dunham scored all of its runs with two outs.
“That’s the kicker, walks and errors (are) how you’re going to win and lose baseball games,” Carroll said. “That’s goes from the first time you start pitching to Major Leagues, that’s what wins and loses them usually.
“We’ll get better real fast, but this is a time for us to evaluate our kids, start evaluating as we go through the rest of the summer and kind of see who’s going to do what, who can or can’t do this,” Carroll continued. “I always tell them every year, some will play their way in, some will play their way out. That’s our job to let them play a little bit and evaluate it and see what happens and go from there.”
DENHAM SPRINGS WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT
Thursday, June 11
Varsity
Denham Springs 15, Plaquemine 2
Denham Springs JV 8, Walker 2
Live Oak 11, BR Captains 1
JV
LA Kings 16U 11, Dunham JV 2
LA Tigers 3, LA Kings 16U 2
Walker 11, Plaquemine 2
Ninth Grade
Plaquemine 7, Denham Springs 2
Live Oak 3, Rippz 14U 1
Friday, June 12
Varsity
Live Oak JV 10, Denham Springs 1
Dunham 7, Walker 1
Dunham 5, Denham Springs JV 1
Lafayette Christian 3, BR Captains 2
Live Oak 10, Lafayette Christian 0
Plaquemine 11, Live Oak JV 2
JV
Walker 5, Lafayette Christian 0
Plaquemine 12, Lafayette Christian 8
LA Tigers 9, Dunham 1
Ninth Grade
Eagles Baseball 14U 6, Ripzz 14U 0
Live Oak 5, Eagles Baseball 14U 3
Denham Springs 7, Walker 3
Saturday, June 13
Varsity
Plaquemine 10, BR Captains 6
Dunham 4, Live Oak 3
Denham Springs 4, Denham Springs JV 1
JV
Dunham 9, Lafayette Christian 4
Walker 2, LA Kings 1
Walker 8, Lafayette Christian 2
LA Tigers 9, Plaquemine 1
Live Oak 9, BR Captains 4
Ninth Grade
Rippz 14U 9, Walker 0
Eagles 10, Plaquemine 0
Denham Springs 4, Live Oak 3
Sunday, June 14
At. A.B. Netterville Field
Ninth Grade Championship | Eagles Baseball 14U 9, Denham Springs 2
Varsity Championship | Dunham 14, Denham Springs 2
JV Championship | LA Tigers 6, Walker 1
