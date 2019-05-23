WATSON – For five innings, LAK Eagles 17U (Live Oak High) appeared lethargic in its opening game Thursday of the Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament after The Dunham School.
But when the visitors took a late lead, Live Oak responded with three runs to open the summer with a 3-2 victory.
The Eagles return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Hahnville at North Park in Denham Springs. They complete pool play at 12:15 p.m. Saturday against Brother Martin at Catholic High.
Dunham broke the deadlock in the sixth inning when a leadoff hit by pitch came around to score. The Tigers got a double before throwing error on an ensuing steal attempt allowed a second run to score.
Down 2-0 with six outs left, Live Oak snapped out of an offensive funk after Jake Burchfield drew a leadoff hit by pitch. Blaise Priester picked up the third hit for the Eagles in the game and provided their first run with a double.
A second double from Ben Calmes brought Priester home to tie the game at 2-all before Reid Broussard gave Live Oak the lead with a single up the middle.
“I just tried to put the barrel on the ball and let everything after that happen,” Priester said. “When I put the barrel on the ball, that puts pressure on the defense and makes them work.”
Live Oak gave up a leadoff single and wild pitch to open the top of the seventh, but a double play erased the leadoff threat before a pair of lineouts ended the game.
Up until the big sixth inning Live Oak was admittedly jittery at the plate. But late in the game with their chances dwindling, the Eagles showed their potential by doubling their hit total when they needed to.
“We changed our approach to the plate,” Priester said. “Instead of trying to hunt a fastball, which is what we usually do, we swung at pitches that we knew we could barrel up. Burchfield got on base after a hit by pitch and I capitalized on that. And then Ben Calmes capitalized on that after that.”
“When you get down 2-0 after you played pretty well defensively and you’ve pitched pretty well, offensively you’ve got to start stepping it up a big,” said Live Oak pitching coach Craig Castello, who served as the team’s head coach. “I think guys locked in a little more, especially in the late innings where they started putting better swings on the ball.”
Starting pitcher Ethan Prescott pitch four efficient innings for Live Oak, recording 12 outs in less than 60 pitches and only gave up three hits. The Eagles were also able to get some experience for younger arms such as Michael Summers, Grant Landry, and Braden Varnado, who all pitched an inning.
“The most important thing in my opinion is to see some of these guys who might not have gotten as many innings on the mound go out and perform,” Castello said. “Those are going to be the guys we rely on next year. None of those guys had very many varsity innings at all last year but they’re going to be pitching varsity for us next year so we want them to get as much experience now as they can. The summer is good for that.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.