DENHAM SPRINGS – The last half inning of Live Oak’s game with Dunham pretty much summed up exactly how the day went for the Eagles offensively.
Live Oak scratched for a run but left runners at second and third to end the game in a 4-3 loss Saturday as part of the Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament at A.B. Netterville Field.
“You get a chance at the end,” Live Oak coach Craig Castello said after his team gave up four runs in the first inning and left nine runners on base. “That’s all you can ask for is you get second and third with two outs with the tying and go-ahead runner on second and third … after going down 4-0, but here it goes back to it – don’t put yourself in a 4-0 hole, you don’t have to worry about that.”
Live Oak trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning but put together a two-out rally when Branson McCoy and Luke Ydarraga drew consecutive walks. Caleb Easterling then reached on an error at shortstop, scoring a run, but Colby Faust grounded out to the pitcher to end the game.
Denham Springs will face Dunham for the varsity championship at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Netterville Field after the DSHS varsity defeated the DSHS JV team 4-1 in Saturday’s other semifinal.
Live Oak fell behind early as Dunham used four singles and a hit batter to claim a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Live Oak got a run back in the bottom of the inning when Reid Broussard drew a one-out walk and scored on Blaise Priester’s double to center, cutting the lead to 4-1.
In the second inning, Gabe Ellison had a leadoff double and Branson McCoy drew a walk, but Dunham got three straight outs to get out of the inning.
Kade Dupont singled to lead off the third and Priester and Lane Lusk drew a pair of one-out walks to load the bases. Dupont scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 4-2, but Dunham got consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.
After the rough first inning, Live Oak starter Ethan Prescott settled down to retire Dunham in order in the fourth. Prescott gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and struck out three in four innings, while Hayden Staley gave up a hit and a walk in two innings of relief.
“It was a great job by our pitchers of limiting damage after the first inning, but we had opportunities to score more runs, and we just didn’t capitalize,” Castello said.
Live Oak had runners at first and third with two outs in the fourth but Dupont flied out to center.
Preister was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the fifth but was thrown out at second before Lusk struck out looking to end the inning.
“…We got guys in scoring position, credit their guys – they made pitches, but we’ve got to have more competitive at-bats with two outs and runners in scoring position,” Castello said. “We swung at pitches that weren’t even close. We could have taken walks and extended innings and made their guy have to throw 10-12 more pitches, and it could have worked out a little bit better for us.”
“I thought whenever we got runners in scoring position with two outs, I thought we got a little too passive,” Castello continued. “We got in plus counts with 2-0, and we took pitches. We’ve got to be more aggressive, and you’ve got to have the mentality of wanting to be the guy at the plate with runners in scoring position with two outs, and I think a couple of our guys backed down in those situations and chased pitches out of the zone and didn’t have really good, disciplined at-bats. They got in plus counts where they could have had a pitch to drive and just couldn’t pull the trigger.”
After a one-out walk and a single by Dunham in the top of the sixth, Live Oak got an out at the plate and a grounder to pitcher to end the threat.
Castello was also mindful that summer ball is just getting started.
“They’re just getting back into it,” he said. “Our guys are very talented. Minus a couple of guys that are playing at other places, we’re really good. Dunham’s a good program as well, but we know we’re trying to build for next spring, and the direction we’re going, we’ve got a lot of guys who are getting a lot of opportunities in positions that we think that they’re going to help us at. It’s just about getting as many innings as you can, making up for lost time that we didn’t have in the spring and getting these guys, because we have a huge senior class, getting them ready for their senior year.”
DENHAM SPRINGS WOOD BAT TOURNAMENT
Thursday, June 11
Varsity
Denham Springs 15, Plaquemine 2
Denham Springs JV 8, Walker 2
Live Oak 11, BR Captains 1
JV
LA Kings 16U 11, Dunham JV 2
LA Tigers 3, LA Kings 16U 2
Walker 11, Plaquemine 2
Ninth Grade
Plaquemine 7, Denham Springs 2
Live Oak 3, Rippz 14U 1
Friday, June 12
Varsity
Live Oak JV 10, Denham Springs 1
Dunham 7, Walker 1
Dunham 5, Denham Springs JV 1
Lafayette Christian 3, BR Captains 2
Live Oak 10, Lafayette Christian 0
Plaquemine 11, Live Oak JV 2
JV
Walker 5, Lafayette Christian 0
Plaquemine 12, Lafayette Christian 8
LA Tigers 9, Dunham 1
Ninth Grade
Eagles Baseball 14U 6, Ripzz 14U 0
Live Oak 5, Eagles Baseball 14U 3
Denham Springs 7, Walker 3
Saturday, June 13
Varsity
Plaquemine 10, BR Captains 6
Dunham 4, Live Oak 3
Denham Springs 4, Denham Springs JV 1
JV
Dunham 9, Lafayette Christian 4
Walker 2, LA Kings 1
Walker 8, Lafayette Christian 2
LA Tigers 9, Plaquemine 1
Live Oak 9, BR Captains 4
Ninth Grade
Rippz 14U 9, Walker 0
Eagles 10, Plaquemine 0
Denham Springs 4, Live Oak 3
Sunday, June 14
At. A.B. Netterville Field
1 p.m. | Ninth Grade Championship | Denham Springs vs. Eagles Baseball 14U
3:15 p.m. | Varsity Championship | Denham Springs vs. Dunham
5:30 p.m. | JV Championship | Walker vs. LA Tigers
