Doyle's Peyton Woods slides into third base after hitting a triple in the sixth inning of the nonselect Division III championship game at McMurry Park in Sulphur on Friday. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

SULPHUR – The Division III non-select championship baseball game had a little bit of everything – so much so that it took extra innings to finish it.

Jayden Milton’s two-run home run with two out in the top of the eighth inning lifted No. 5 Berwick to a 4-2 win over No. 3 Doyle on Friday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Doyle senior baseball players Dru Beatty and Peyton Woods discuss the Tigers' loss to Berwick in the Division III non-select championship game and the program's run to another state title game.
Berwick catcher Zach Gonzales tags Doyle's Jackson Beregi before he can score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday in the nonselect Division III championship game at McMurry Park in Sulphur. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Doyle's Caiden Barcia delivers a pitch in the nonselect Division III championship game at McMurry Park in Sulphur on Friday. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)
Doyle's catcher Easton Benesta tries to catch a foul ball during the nonselect Division III championship game at McMurry Park in Sulphur on Thursday. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

