SULPHUR – The Division III non-select championship baseball game had a little bit of everything – so much so that it took extra innings to finish it.
Jayden Milton’s two-run home run with two out in the top of the eighth inning lifted No. 5 Berwick to a 4-2 win over No. 3 Doyle on Friday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
The finish came after Doyle rallied to tie the game in the sixth and had the go-ahead run thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
“We know what this is all about,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after the Tigers captured their fourth straight state runner-up finish, excluding the 2020 season, which was scrapped because of COVID-19. “To win one, we’ve got to be lucky. We were just a little unlucky tonight. A ball bounces one way left or right, a ball goes out a little further out to score that (the potential winning) run and we win it right there. You’ve just got to be lucky to win one. I’m really proud of our season. It was just kind of the game I thought it was going to be.”
“We never stopped fighting,” Beatty continued. “We never stopped playing the game. I’m just proud of our guys. It was a great season.”
In the top of the eighth, Parker Taylor, who came on in relief of Doyle starter Caiden Barcia, gave up a one-out single to Hayden Robinson, who stole second before Cru Bella popped out to first base.
That brought up Milton, who launched a towering home run to left field to put the Panthers ahead.
“I kind of take the blame,” Beatty said of the home run. “I kind of went to the well one more time, and I shouldn’t have. I probably should have mixed it up, and we had a base open. I was trying to pitch around him. He (Taylor) is going to be really good before he leaves Doyle, for sure.”
“We thought about walking him (Milton), then when we got to two strikes, I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to give him anything real good to hit.’ Called another slider, and the rest is what it is,” Beatty said.
Dathan Cummings got a one-out single, but Berwick’s Dawson Richard, who gave up five hits and struck out 12 in a complete game win, got consecutive strikeouts of Peyton Woods and Barcia to end the game. Richard, who threw 118 pitches, earned Outstanding Player honors for the game.
Berwick stranded one in the top of the seventh after Evan White drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a wild pitch before Taylor got Mason Johnston to ground out to second and struck out Cole Morris to end the inning.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Doyle’s Easton Benesta was hit by a pitch, and with two out Kahner Reeves doubled to right-center field. Courtesy runner Jackson Beregi attempted to score on the play but was thrown out at the plate, sending the game into extra innings.
“It all came down to a great throw from the right fielder (Milton) to get our guy trying to score right there,” Beatty said. “Like I said, if it just bounces one way left or right, we score and win the game. He made a heck of a play, a heck of a throw.”
Said Doyle’s Woods of Reeves’ hit and the play: “Many nine-holes in 3A, you don’t trust them, but our nine-hole, we trust. He got the big hit, and they just made a great play on it. It happens.”
Berwick led 2-1 and left the bases loaded in the top of the sixth after Robinson reached on a bunt single down the third base line, Bella singled past third and Milton was hit by a pitch. But Barcia struck out Richard swinging to end the inning, reaching his 115-pitch limit for the game.
“He gave it all he’s got, like he does every outing,” Beatty said of Barcia, who struck out 10 while giving up four hits and four walks in six innings. “He threw 115 pitches on the night, never gave up. He could have folded after that third inning (when Berwick took the lead). He kept battling, found it again and kept us in the ball game. It could have gotten ugly. It could have gotten real ugly, but he did a good job holding it, kind of coming around and keeping us in the ball game and gave us a chance.”
The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth as Woods launched a one-out single to left-center and motored into third base when Berwick center fielder Bella slipped while attempting to field the ball.
“When that happened, I was pumped,” Woods said after going 2-for-3 with a run. “I just knew it changed it changed the momentum. I just hoped it was going to (help us) get the win. One pitch will get you, but one pitch doesn’t define you.”
“I just knew I had to get it done,” Woods continued.
Barcia followed with a fly ball to right field, driving in Woods to tie the score at 2-2 before Dru Beatty struck out swinging to end the inning.
After Berwick stranded a runner in the top of the first, Doyle grabbed the lead in the bottom of the inning as Cummings drew a one-out walk, and Woods followed with a single to right. Barcia grounded into a fielder’s choice at second and was safe at first on an error, allowing a run to score.
“It kind of set the tone there for a couple of innings,” Tim Beatty said of getting the first run.”
The Panthers stranded two in the top of the second, and Doyle’s Brody Stewart had a two-out single in the bottom but was thrown out at second to end the inning.
The Panthers took the lead in the top of the third without a hit as Milton and Richard drew consecutive walks and Zack Gonzales and White were hit by pitches in back-to-back at-bats to tie the score at 1-1 before Berwick scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
“To win one, you’ve got to play perfect. You’ve got to pitch perfect. You’ve got to be perfect,” Beatty said. “He (Barcia) had that little down inning, but it didn’t kill it. That’s not what won or lost the game there. We had opportunities.”
From there, both pitchers settled in with Doyle retired in order in the bottom of the third, Berwick stranding a runner in the top of the fourth and Doyle leaving two on in the bottom before both sides were retired in order in the fifth.
“Their guy was really good,” Beatty said of Richard. “He (turned in) a special performance out there. We just couldn’t keep tacking on, especially when we got down 2-1. He did a great job, and we just couldn’t punch back at all until right there at end when we tie it up right there in the bottom of the sixth. They did a great job. They got the big home run when it counted, and they got the runs when it counted, and they went out there and finished it.”
Dru Beatty, playing in his third straight state championship game on his 18th birthday, talked about his experience playing in Sulphur.
“It’s a different experience,” he said. “At that point, you don’t really care what you’re doing at the plate, except how your team’s doing. You’re playing for each other. You’re trying to win. Obviously, the past four years hasn’t gone our way. We’ve been close. I know they’re going to continue to work to get back here, but you still get to say at the end of the day that you’re a three-time state runner-up. You played in three championship games, and I couldn’t ask for anything else. We played on the last day (of the season), every year of my high school career, and that’s a great feeling.
“It was a great ride,” Dru Beatty continued. “Not many people thought we were going to be back, and we always knew that we were a good enough team and we’re a better team in the playoffs and we were going to make it back. I really thought we had it when the momentum, but it is what it is. Everybody can lose a game. It’s hard. Baseball’s a hard game. It’s hard to finish. It’s hard to win championships in games. Just to be here is awesome.”
Tim Beatty, who’s also Dru’s father, summed up the season.
“It’s been a special season,” he said. “Our seniors have been a special group of boys. I’m proud of our juniors and the way they competed. I’m just proud of our team, really. I can’t say a whole lot more about them except they bought into everything we said, and they did it the right way.”
Although he’ll be graduating, Woods had an eye on the program’s future.
“Doyle’s a different team when it comes to the playoffs,” he said. “I don’t know how to describe it, but we just win. Mark my word – they’ll be here next year.”
“We’re blessed to be here,” Woods said.
