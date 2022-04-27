WALKER – It didn’t take much for Walker baseball coach Randy Sandifer to sum up his team’s effort against Comeaux to open the Class 5A baseball playoffs.
“It’s just not our best day, and that’s the part there that makes this tough,” he said after the No. 15 Wildcats left the bases loaded twice and committed six errors in a 7-5 loss to the No. 18 Spartans at Walker on Tuesday. “A lot of what ifs, and for a group like this that’s been through so much and has come this far, that’s the hard part. You kind of expect it with some younger guys at times, but being an older team, it makes it difficult.”
Walker rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth, but Comeaux scrapped for a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to pull ahead for good.
Austin Hillebrand had a leadoff single to left field, and two straight errors by the Wildcats loaded the bases. David Daigle grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop on a play in which the Wildcats attempted a double play, and the throw from second to first was off, allowing two runs to score on the error as the Spartans claimed a 6-5 lead.
“We just weren’t crisp, and very uncharacteristic,” Sandifer said. “We haven’t played like that all year. We’ve lost, but it’s been because other teams got hits. Today was kind of self-destruction.”
Daigle ended up at second on the play, stole third and eventually made the final out of the inning at the plate on an attempted squeeze play.
Walker went down in order in the bottom of the fifth, and Comeaux padded the lead in the top of the sixth as Caleb Menard and Caleb Muffoletto got consecutive one-out singles before Sandifer lifted starter Chance Reed for Caleb Webb.
Alex Hulin and Hillenbrand followed with consecutive singles to make the score 7-5 before Webb got two strikeouts to end the inning with the bases loaded.
The Wildcats got three straight one-out singles from Reed, Taylor Jeansonne and Mason Morgan to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but Webb flied out to left field, and Hunter Bethel popped out to third to end the inning.
“This has kind of been a mirror image of the last couple of weeks. We’ve been in games and just either offensively or defensively couldn’t finish it, so we juggled some things,” Sandifer said after shuffling the Wildcats’ batting lineup. “We changed some stuff up Friday when we played Hammond to see how they would be, and I thought offensively we were fine. We probably had seven, eight, nine hits. It was just getting them in. Getting them on wasn’t the problem. It was getting them in. I was very proud of our approaches and what we did. I’m not sure, maybe one or two strikeouts, so we put the ball in play and that made most of the routine plays.”
Comeaux left one on in the top of the seventh, and Cooper Carlton and Tristan Priest had singles in the bottom of the seventh. Casey Bryant’s fly ball to right put runners at the corners before Reed flied out to right to end the game.
“It seemed like every inning, we had opportunities when we did score, we had chances to score an extra one,” Sandifer said. “The last two innings, we got guys in scoring position, and we’re one hit away, one productive out away, from scoring.”
The Spartans got rolling early as Muffoletto led off the game with a double to center field, Hulin reached on an error, and Hillenbrand grounded into a fielder’s choice at third for a 1-0 lead.
A single past first by Jordy Perez and a two-out single to left by Daigle pushed the lead to 2-0.
Walker picked cut the lead in the bottom of the first as Jeansonne and Morgan had back-to-back singles, and Bethel’s fly ball to left with one out scored Jeansonne, making the score 2-1.
Comeaux went down in order in the top of the second, and the Wildcats loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning as Phillip Thurmond singled, Bryant walked and Reed reached on an error, but Jeansonne popped out to second and Morgan flied out to right to end the inning.
Hulin led off the third with a single, and Perez grounded into a fielder’s choice at second but reached second on a throwing error at second. Ean Richard reached on a throwing error at third, which scored a run, giving the Spartans a 3-1 lead.
Webb led off the bottom of the third with a walk, and courtesy runner Robert Jackson stole second, moved to third on a throwing error and scored on Bethel’s sacrifice fly to center field, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Comeaux tacked on a run in the top of the fourth when Jackson Woods singled to shortstop, Max Cedillo bunted into a fielder’s choice, and Menard’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Muffoletto’s sacrifice fly to center drove in a run, making the score 4-2.
The Wildcats claimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Thurmond led off with a walk. Bryant reached on a fielder’s choice, but Thurmond was safe at second on throwing error on the play.
One out later, a balk moved the runners up, and Jeansonne, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, followed with a chopper up the middle, scoring two runs to tie the game at 4-4.
“That was huge,” Sandifer said of Jeansonne’s hit. “I kind of thought at that point the momentum would start to swing, and we turned around and then we go back out and they score a couple. We were just never able to capitalize and keep the momentum.”
Morgan walked, and Webb singled up the middle, but Jeansonne was thrown out at the plate.
Bethel, who went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, followed with a single to left, driving in a run to put Walker ahead 5-4, but Jackson was thrown out at second base to end the inning.
“He had a good game. Two sacrifice flies. At this time of the year, that’s what it’s going to take,” Sandifer said of Bethel’s effort at the plate. “We just didn’t do enough throughout the game in those situations.”
Reed gave up nine hits, seven runs and struck out three with no walks, while Webb gave up three hits and struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief.
“The pitching was good today, and it’s been good all year,” Sandifer said.
As Sandifer surveyed the field and his team after the game, he reflected on the season’s end.
“This has been a great group for four years,” he said. “It’s hard to look back at their freshman year, but as sophomores, a lot of them were playing varsity, and during COVID (in 2020), we didn’t get to experience this, so for these guys, this is the first time where it’s really a reality of how the season ends. Last year, the loss was tough, but in the back of your mind, we were still in Sulphur. This is the reality, and I think it’s hard to envision how quick this happens.”
