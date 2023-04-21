Fairview pitcher Landon Strother outdueled Maurepas’ Prestin Vicknair and Kade Penalber, helping the Panthers to a 2-0 win over the Wolves in the first round of the Division V non-select baseball playoffs on Friday.
Strother hurled a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts while walking three in a complete game win.
Meanwhile, Vicknair gave up two hits, two runs two walks and struck out two in two innings, while Penalber gave up two hits, no runs and one walk in four innings of relief.
All of the game’s scoring occurred in the first inning on a one-out walk, a two-out double and a single, with both hits driving in runs.
Jacob Guerin led off the second with a single and moved to third before Strother got a strikeout to end the inning.
Vicknair had a single in the sixth for the Wolves.
