HAMMOND – Early in the season, Albany has found ways to pick up some wins in close games that might have slipped away in previous seasons.
Against St. Thomas Aquinas, however, a game-winning rally never materialized for the Hornets as the Falcons scored a 9-5 win as part of the St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament on Friday at Austin Brooks Field.
“We kept ourselves in the game pretty much the entire time,” Albany coach Gabe Woods said. “Our fight’s there. This team – they’re tough, they’re resilient. They scratch and claw. We’ve come from behind a couple of times and won some games this year. We couldn’t stop them.”
The Hornets (5-6) bounced back from a 2-0 deficit with a three-run second inning as Donovan Giamalva led off with an infield single and Joey Smith and Acey Martin were hit by pitches to load the bases.
With one out, DJ Brumfield ripped a two-run double down the first base line to tie the score. Reid Rayborn’s chopper to short scored another run to give the Hornets a 3-2 lead before Slade Bankston grounded out to STA pitcher John Blanchard to end the inning.
“(We were) just trying to go up and hit the first-pitch fastball, if we can get to the fastball, and not get to the curveball count,” Brumfield said of the team’s approach at the plate. “If you get behind when you miss a fastball, they’re going to throw you a curveball most of the time, so you’ve just got to hit the fastball.”
Blanchard gave up four hits, five runs and struck out seven in five innings to get the win.
Tyler Domiano’s RBI single tied the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the second, and the inning ended when courtesy runner Brock Barringer was thrown out at the plate.
Blanchard’s run-scoring single put the Falcons ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the third, and STA broke the game open with a three-run burst in the bottom of the fourth.
Parker Stewart led off the inning with a double just inside the right field line. Ryan Dawsey’s sacrifice bunt moved him to third, and Sam Smith walked.
From there, Rayborn, the Albany starter, was called for a balk on a pickoff move to first, making the score 5-3.
STA coach Barrett Morgan had argued with the game’s umpires about Rayborn’s pickoff move after he caught runners at first in the second and third innings.
“When the balk happened, that kind of sucked the wind out of them there for a second,” Woods said.
“That was tough. Reid’s got a pretty good move. Barrett, he’s a great coach. He knows his baseball, so he starts arguing, and the umpires listened, obviously,” Woods said. “I think out of the three moves, that probably was the one that was least a balk, and they saw that one. Tip your had to Barrett Morgan for being a coach, going out there and trying to get them to pay attention to stuff.”
After that, Woods brought in Brumfield to replace Rayborn, and the Falcons added a run on a wild pitch.
With two outs, Casey Artigues legged out an infield single and moved to second when the Hornets threw to the plate in an effort to get Domiano, who was safe for a 7-3 lead.
Walks to Ethan Alston and Blanchard loaded the bases, but Brumfield struck out Jordan Trapani to get out of the inning.
In the fifth inning, Brock Bennett scored on a throwing error to first after Brock Bankston grounded into a fielder’s choice at third.
Smith’s two-out single pushed the lead to 7-5, but the Falcons picked up the game’s final runs on Domiano’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth.
The Hornets missed a chance to cut into the lead when Slade Bankston, Bennett and Brock Bankston got three straight two-out singles to load the bases, but STA’s Layton Pittman struck out Giamalva swinging to end the threat.
“It’s a tough situation,” Woods said. “Donovan’s been good for us so far this year in the four-hole. Layton Pittman, he pounded the strike zone. He threw his offspeed, and it was just one of those situations where we’ve got to extend the inning. I think we were a little bit big on some of the swings, trying to do a little bit too much, maybe. That’s typical of a … high school player wanting to hit the big home run or something like that, where we’ve just got to shorten our swing up and get a barrel, and understand counts … If we could have that back, yeah, that would be big.”
Rayborn gave up eight hits, six runs and struck out one in 3.1 innings to take the loss. Brumfield gave up four hits, three runs and struck out two in 2.2 innings of relief.
