Denham Springs pitcher Kaleb Howell

Kaleb Howell got the win for Denham Springs against Live Oak on Tuesday at Live Oak to open District 5-5A play.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

WATSON – Denham Springs struck early and got solid pitching to key a 9-3 win over Live Oak on Tuesday to open District 5-5A play, but at the end of the game, only one thing mattered to DSHS coach Trave Hopkins.

“We’re 1-0 against Live Oak,” Hopkins said. “First game in district – good win.”

Denham Springs baseball coach Trave Hopkins discusses the Yellow Jackets' 9-3 win at Live Oak to open District 5-5A play.

