WATSON – Denham Springs struck early and got solid pitching to key a 9-3 win over Live Oak on Tuesday to open District 5-5A play, but at the end of the game, only one thing mattered to DSHS coach Trave Hopkins.
“We’re 1-0 against Live Oak,” Hopkins said. “First game in district – good win.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said his team won’t have time to dwell on the loss as it travels to Assumption on Wednesday and faces Denham Springs at DSHS at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to complete the two-game series.
“It’s one of those games, but it stings,” Cassard said. “We’ll come back and play them again Thursday. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready for that next time out, but they’ll be ready.”
“I like that,” Cassard continued. “You don’t want to sit and dwell on it. You’ve got to fix some things and then get ready to play again.”
It didn’t take long for Denham Springs to get started as Jed Cambre doubled with one out and scored on Reese Mooney’s two-out triple for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
After DSHS starter Kaleb Howell retired the Eagles in order in the bottom of the first, Denham padded its lead in the second as Caleb Daigle led off with a single, Rancher Miller reached on an error and stole second before Daigle scored on a squeeze bunt by Ryder Wygant for a 2-0 lead.
Carter Davis followed with another squeeze bunt and reached on an error at third base to make the score 3-0.
“They executed a couple of suicide squeezes,” Cassard said. “They swung the bat well. We fell behind in counts, and they made us pay.”
Eli Digirolamo singled and stole second before Cambre’s sacrifice fly to left drove in another run, and Ethan Hand singled past shortstop for a 5-0 lead.
“It’s always big to start early, put the pressure on them, try to make them make moves,” Hand said after going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. “It’s a big deal to score runs early. It’s just staying calm, staying focused and doing the job.”
Howell retired Live Oak in order in the bottom of the second, and Mooney doubled and scored on Daigle’s deep fly ball to right field for a 6-0 advantage.
“The offensive unit did their job,” Hopkins said. “They did a great job. Pitching, Howell threw a gem, (Christian) Callender came and closed it. Defense, they did their work, and then every time they came in the dugout, they became the offense, and they were locked in and ready to work. It was good approaches at the plate.”
Live Oak stranded one in the bottom of the inning after Hayden Everett’s leadoff single, and DSHS padded the lead in the top of the fourth after Davis got a one-out single, Cambre reached on a two-out error and Hand doubled to right field for an 8-0 lead.
“We’ve been swinging it pretty good this year, so they’re feeling pretty confident at the plate right now,” Hopkins said. “We’ve just got to keep the same approach in the box.”
The Eagles got all of their runs in the bottom of the fourth as Brock Davis was hit by a pitch to lead off. Logan Coley and Cooper Smith followed with consecutive triples, and Mike Stephens singled, cutting the lead to 8-3.
Everett, who went 2-for-3, had a one-out single, but Howell got out of the inning without any more damage as the Eagles stranded two runners.
Hand drove in the game’s final run on a double in the sixth.
“Against a team like that, you’ve always got to tack on as many as you can because that’s a good squad,” Hopkins said. “You’ve just got to keep scoring.”
Smith and Kenny Berard walked for the Eagles in the bottom of the sixth, but Howell got a fielder’s choice and a grounder to second to end the inning.
Brock Davis was hit by a pitch with two out in the bottom of the seventh, and Callender took over for Howell, getting a grounder to second to end the game.
Howell gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in 6.2 innings to get the win. He said getting the early lead way key.
“The bats were rolling early, and I’ve got to stay locked in every inning like it’s 0-0 and go at them,” Howell said.
Cassard spoke highly of Howell’s outing.
“He pounded the strike zone, mixed his pitches, and he got a bunch of quick outs, which let them stay in the game for a while,” Cassard said. “Credit to him, he did a great job.”
Hunter Owens gave up six hits, five runs, no walks and struck out one in two innings as the Live Oak starter.
“Their hitters didn’t miss many barrels the first couple of innings,” Cassard said. “It was very unlike Hunter. He’s normally better than that, but we never really got anything going other than the three-run inning.”
Cole Delaughter gave up five hits, four runs, a walk and struck out three in five innings of relief.
“Cole did a good job,” Cassard said. “Once he settled in, it was good. He started getting his breaking ball over. Cole’s been good for us. The first two innings that he was in there, they hit him a little bit, but after that, they couldn’t get anything going because he was did the same thing Kaleb was doing – just pound the strike zone, a couple different pitches. He works fast just like Kaleb works fast.”
Cambre went 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Mooney was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Carter Davis went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
