WALKER – A lot can change over the course of a few days.
Just ask the baseball teams from Denham Springs High and Walker.
The Yellow Jackets used a five-run fourth inning to spark a 9-7 win over the Wildcats in District 4-5A action at Walker on Saturday, giving DSHS a sweep in league play.
“They swung it good, and they played good baseball,” DSHS coach Trave Hopkins said after the Yellow Jackets (13-16, 3-5) won their third straight while collecting 12 hits following a loss to Live Oak earlier in the week.
“I think they just stayed the course, and they didn’t get down on themselves …,” Hopkins continued. “They’re always going to bounce back, and they just do like they’ve done all year. They play hard. They’ve got a good attitude, and they go about it the right way, and it’s just starting to click, so that’s a good thing.”
Meanwhile, Walker (21-10, 4-4) lost its third straight overall and fourth consecutive district game after starting league play 4-0.
“Right now, we’re not getting the extra hit when we need it,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer said. “We’re playing good defense. We’ve pitched well. It seems like a lot, but it’s really only been three games. We haven’t been able to come up really, with a two-out hit, or that one extra hit we need at times to either score a run or score multiple runs.”
Walker led 2-1 heading into the top of the fourth when Denham’s Ryder Wygant drew a two-out walk, Jaxon Adams was hit by a pitch, and Patrick Landry followed with a single past second to tie the game at 2-2.
Jed Cambre singled to right field to give DSHS a 3-2 lead, and Cameron Andrews doubled over shortstop for a 4-2 edge.
From there, Phillip Thurmond replaced Walker starter Casey Bryant, and Ray McKneely followed with a two-run double to left field for a 6-2 lead.
“Coach Hop was talking, be aggressive all week,” said McKneely, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. “Hit fastballs, and our approach today was the same thing. We stuck to the plan. We caught a lot of barrels in that inning. It was big.”
Thurmond struck out Reese Mooney swinging to end the inning.
Walker went down in order in the bottom of the inning, and Denham stranded two in the top of the fifth before Walker rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.
Landon Kish led off with a single over second base, Caleb Webb walked, and Mason Morgan’s sacrifice fly to center put runners at first and third.
Courtesy runner Robert Jackson stole second, and Taylor Jeansonne followed with an infield single, cutting the lead to 6-3. Cooper Carlton singled to center to make the score 6-4 before Ethan Quebodeaux came on in relief of
A walk to Ladarrion Colar loaded the bases, but Quebodeaux struck out Bryant swinging, and Cambre made a diving catch in center for the final out of the inning.
“It came off the bat, and I knew I had a chance at it, then when I got close to it, I didn’t feel like I had a chance, so I just dove and laid out,” said Cambre, who went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. “I look up, and the ball was in my glove, so I was pretty pumped.”
Neither team threatened until the top of the seventh, when Conner Rodrigue led off with a single to center, moved to second on a passed ball and third on an error on an attempted pickoff play at second. Jude Clarke walked, and courtesy runner Carson Pittman stole second after Thurmond was lifted for Garrett Patrick.
Wygant followed with a single past shortstop with the infield drawn in to drive in two runs and moved to second on a wild pitch.
After a pair of strikeouts, Cambre singled to left and moved to second on the throw, driving in the Yellow Jackets’ final run for a 9-4 lead.
“You know Walker’s not going to give up,” Hopkins said of getting the insurance runs. “You know they’re going to scrap. You know they’re going to hit the ball, and every run that we had, we knew we had to get them.”
Morgan led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, and one out later, Carlton singled to center. With two out, Bryant doubled to left to cut the lead to 9-5.
Chance Reed followed with a two-run single to right for the final margin before Quebodeaux struck out Hunter Bethel looking to end the game.
“There at the end, we get the tying run to the plate, so I thought we did a good job of battling,” Sandifer said. “We didn’t give up. We’ve played hard. It’s not a case of not playing well or doing this or doing that.”
Kish went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Carlton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run to lead Walker, which had eight hits.
Denham Springs scored the game’s first run in the top of the third when Adams led off with a double. Courtesy runner Madden Major moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Landry’s sacrifice bunt to Bryant for a 1-0 lead.
Cambre and Andrews followed with singles and Andrews stole second, but Cambre was out at the plate when McKneely reached on a fielder’s choice bunt to Bryant, and Mooney lined out to third to end the inning.
Andrews was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run, while Adams was 2-for-3
Walker rallied for two tuns in the bottom of the third after Kish got a one-out single, Webb walked and Morgan singled past second to tie the game at 1-1.
Jeansonne and Carlton drew consecutive walks to make the score 2-1 when Kaleb Howell came on to pitch and Colar flied out to McKneely, who made a nice catch in foul territory in left to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.
Christian Callender gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and struck out one in 2.2 innings. Howell gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in 1.2 innings, while Quebodeaux gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and struck out three in 2.2 innings.
“Callender came out and got us started, started out really strong,” Hopkins said. “I think in the third or fourth inning, he got the first two guys out, and then he lost the feel for it a little bit, and then Howell came in and bridged the gap until we got to our closer, Quebodeaux. The team feeds off him. They know when he comes in, we’ve got a shot. It’s a good part of the ball game, and he comes in with a bulldog mentality, and he likes that scene, and he does a good job for us.”
Bryant gave up six hits, six runs, a walk and struck out two in 3.2 innings to get the loss. Thurmond gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and struck out one in 2.1 innings, while Patrick gave up two hits, a run and struck out two in an inning.
“I thought our pitching was OK today,” Sandifer said. “I thought Phillip did a good job and settled things down. We’ve relied so much on Caleb (Webb) and Chance (Reed) through the course of the season, now that we’re kind of getting closer to the playoffs, we know that when we get to that spot, we’re going to have to have more than just those two. It was good to see Cooper (Carlton) pitch well against Central (on Friday) and having Casey and Phillip come in today and throw well.”
“It’s disappointing at this time of the year,” Sandifer continued. “We just need to play better. We need to coach better, and that’s the bottom line is trying to figure out what the next step is and go. I think it’s not time to panic. We just need to play better next week. We need to coach better next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.