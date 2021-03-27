DENHAM SPRINGS -- Springfield baseball coach Chris Blanchard didn’t hesitate when asked how big his team’s win over Denham Springs is for the Bulldog program.
“It’s big for us at Springfield to be able to come here and not just win, but we competed,” Blanchard said after the Bulldogs used a five-run second inning to spark an 8-1 win over the Yellow Jackets at North Park on Friday. “I was happy that our guys competed the whole game. They stayed up. They stayed energized. They kept going at it, and that’s huge for us. Denham’s talented. They’ve got some talented kids. It was just our night tonight. We play them 10 times, I don’t how many times they’ll win, but they’re talented. They would win some. It’s not like we were just a better team. We played hard, our kids buy in. They keep buying in. They keep working hard. They’re staying humble.”
Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll put it plainly when summing up the Bullldogs’ big inning.
“That’s very playable balls,” Carroll said after the Yellow Jackets dropped to 8-11. “Three errors in that inning. You knock that out, and then that game’s a whole different creature right there. You’ve got a chance at competing and coming back in the last inning and doing some things, but you’re not going to beat a lot of good teams. Chris has these guys playing pretty good ball right now, and you’re not going to beat a good team when you make five errors in a game.”
Springfield (14-3) picked up its first run in the bottom of the first when Will Taylor led off with a walk and later scored on a passed ball.
That set the stage for Springfield’s big second inning as Jayden Teague reached on an error to lead off and Russell Egnew, Grant Lane and Taylor followed with three straight singles to drive in a run.
Egnew scored on a passed ball, and Blake Lobell followed with a two-run double for a 5-0 lead. An error at first base led to another run.
DSHS got its lone run of the game in the bottom of the second when Jude Clarke led off with a single, and Cameron Andrews and Gage Whitehead followed with consecutive one-out singles, cutting the lead to 6-1.
“Like we’ve talked about before, I tell our guys it starts with dominant pitching in the strike zone, solid defense and timely hitting,” Blanchard said. “We scored first, and then we put a big inning to try to put pressure, and it worked out for us too.”
The score remained the same until Blake Lobell’s solo home run to left field with two out in the fourth, making the score 7-1.
“It was a 1-1 count,” he said. “The guy was throwing a lot of fastballs for strikes, so I sat fastball and he left it where I liked it, and I elevated and celebrated.”
Springfield picked up the game’s final run on the seventh when Logan Lobell led off with a single and Slayden Lyles and Jayden Teague had consecutive one-out singles.
Jed Cambre was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Bill Clement hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Carroll lamented eight runners left on base by the Yellow Jackets.
“You’ve got to kind of know what you’re looking for and some of the pitches we swung at in that situation (with runners on base) weren’t very hittable pitches,” Carroll said. “Out of the zone, up, out, whatever, and we kind of chased them a little bit trying to have that miraculous base hit right there instead of taking what they give you. We’ve talked to them a bunch about that this year, and that will be the never-ending story right now until we figure out that approach part of it. But that’s the growing up part thing with this bunch right now. They’ve got to figure out a bunch of that stuff, and for a bunch of these guys, this is their first season starting … You can tell we missed a bit last year. Like we’ve talked before, talking to other schools and all that, a lot of guys are facing that same stuff that we’re going through right now, but we’ve got to be better. We can’t continue making the same mistakes. That’s not acceptable. We’ve got to improve on that part of it quickly.”
Blake Lobell gave up five hits, one run, no walks and struck out seven in five innings to get the win. Bryce Vittorio walked one without giving up a hit in two innings of relief for the Bulldogs.
“The curveball really bit today,” Blake Lobell said. “I was able to place it in any count, really. The change-up early, and I was able to throw it late in the count. Everything was really working. It was one of my good days, and it was good to see.”
“He’s dominant in the strike zone, and tonight it was like his curveball was working better than his fastball and change-up,” Blanchard said of his starter. “Now, he found his change-up later, but his curve ball was his pitch that we could go to, and he felt comfortable. He’s a very good pitcher. He just dominates the strike zone with more than one pitch, and it gets results.”
Carter Holstein gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and struck out to in six innings to get the loss, while Christian Callendar gave up three hits, a run and struck out one in an inning of relief.
“We’re not coming into these games knowing we’re going to win, but it fires us up knowing that we can hang with these guys any day of the week,” Blake Lobell said. “With our attitudes and just putting pressure on people, we can surprise people, and it’s good to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.