WATSON – Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard is hoping the Eagles’ performance in their past two games with Denham Springs High is going to be a springboard for the team as the regular season hits its final stretch.
The Eagles put together a five-run third, snapping a scoreless tie, to key an 8-0 win over the Yellow Jackets in District 4-5A play at Live Oak on Wednesday morning.
“We’ve been talking about it all year,” Cassard said after the Eagles moved to 21-8 and 2-4 after dropping four straight to open district play. “You want to be good at the end of the year. This team reminds me a lot of the teams I’ve had in the past that start playing well toward the end of the year and get on a streak and start feeling good about themselves. The execution’s there.”
“I like the feel of the team the last couple of games,” Cassard continued.
Denham Springs coach Trave Hopkins lamented a pair of errors by the Yellow Jackets in Live Oak’s big inning and also tipped his hat to the Eagles.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” he said after DSHS dropped to 10-16 and 1-5. “We had a couple of mistakes on the infield, some mental mistakes more than anything, but we hit some balls really hard today. We hit three or four balls really, really hard, just right at them – two or three balls right up against the fence, and that changes the game, too. You get those balls to drop, that changes stuff, too. It was just one of those days we hit it at them, their pitchers did a good job keeping us off balance, a little bit, and they made the plays.”
Live Oak’s Hayden Everett and Reid Broussard drew consecutive walks to open the bottom of the third, and a throwing error on an attempted pickoff play at second moved the runners up. Brock Davis followed with a single past third to drive in the game’s first run.
Broussard was out at the plate on the same play, but Cooper Smith and Lane Lusk followed with consecutive singles to make the score 2-0. After Lusk stole second, Cam Christ singled past short for a 3-0 lead.
Christ stole second, and another run scored when a throw went into the outfield on another attempted pickoff at second. Jeffrey Swearingen’s sacrifice bunt scored the inning’s final run, putting the Eagles ahead 5-0.
“That inning was probably one of the best innings I’ve seen all year,” Cassard said. “You had two bunts perfect. You had a hit-and-run perfect. You had two base hits and a really good at-bat for a walk, so it was like you’re constantly putting that pressure, and then guys step up and get the job done. That inning was great.”
“That five-spot was big,” said Hopkins, after the Eagles got four of their eight hits in the inning. “They were falling. They swung the bat well. They swung the bat well for the whole series.”
Live Oak’s two-through-five spots in the order each collected two hits, with Davis going 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Smith 2-for-3 with an RBI, Lusk 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs and Christ 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run.
Denham Springs missed on a scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth after Cameron Andrews singled and Ray McKneely walked to lead off the inning.
Andrews was caught stealing at third, and Reese Mooney was hit by a pitch. Jude Clarke followed with a single past third to load the bases.
Ryder Wygant hit a grounder to short for a fielder’s choice at second, which originally appeared to score two runs for the Yellow Jackets. But Clarke was called out at second for not sliding, resulting in an obstruction call and an out at first base for a double play, preserving a 5-0 lead for the Eagles.
“Bases were juiced, they hit the ground ball, and my baserunner didn’t slide into second, and he didn’t peel or anything, and he (umpire) said that was interference, so that made the double play to end the inning, so neither one of those runs scored,” Hopkins said.
“We had a little momentum going right there, and it just shifted right into their momentum,” Hopkins continued. “That was a buzz kill.”
The score remained the same until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Smith hit a one-out single to right, and Lusk tripled to left-center field to make the score 6-0.
Christ followed with a single past first base with the infield drawn in to push the lead to 7-0.
Denham stranded a runner in the top of the sixth, and Live Oak got the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth after Everett walked with two out, Broussard reached on an error at third, and Davis and Smith drew consecutive walks to make the score 8-0 before Lusk popped out to second to end the inning.
Live Oak reliever Colin McDonald retired the Yellow Jackets in order to end the game.
Braxton Demopolus, making his first start of the season, gave up three hits, a walk and struck out three in four innings to get the win. He had two strikeouts in the first inning.
“He throws it well,” Cassard said of Demopolus. “He’s been working all year. We’ve had a couple of things we had to work on him with just to get him in that spot, but he’s just calm and throws hard. He’s mid-upper 80s. He’s been up to 88, and he’s got a good breaking ball to back it up. I like him being able to help us out down the road.”
Tanner Roberts worked a clean inning of relief before McDonald finished up, striking out one in two innings.
Larson Fabre gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out two in 4.1 innings. Christian Callender gave up a run, three walks and struck out two in 1.2 innings of relief.
“I thought Fabre came out good,” Hopkins said. “He controlled the game for a good part. We had that one inning where we had a couple of people on base, we had the mishap at second on the pick, but then he came back as a mature senior does in the next inning and puts up a zero again. Christian Callender, a junior for us, a young kid, comes in and he fills it up, and he did a good job, too. It’s just that one inning just killed us.”
Hopkins is staying positive with his team as the regular season winds down.
“We’ve got a week-and-a-half guaranteed,” he said. “It’s like every year, once the season’s over, that team will never be that team again. It’s not just for the seniors. It’s the whole team. That team will different the next year, just like every year. We’ve played a really tough schedule the first half of the season, and then get into district, and it’s just as tough. We’ve just got to get back to the mentality we had at the first half. Nothing against what Live Oak did, because they played a good ball game against us. We’ve just got to a better job of doing what we do, too.”
“I love Denham,” he continued. “These boys play hard, they fight hard. They always bounce back, and they’re a good group.”
