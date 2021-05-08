The Walker baseball team is one win away from a trip to the state tournament.
Owen Forbes and Chance Reed combined on a four-hitter, and the Wildcats scored in all but two innings in a 7-3 win over New Iberia at Walker on Friday.
The teams resume their Class 5A quarterfinal series at 1 p.m. Saturday, with a third game to follow, if necessary.
Brock Darbonne had a run-scoring single in the first inning with two outs after Spencer Murray led off with a walk for a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcats got three in the third when Murray led off with a Murray led off with a double, and courtesy runner LaDairon Collar moved to third on a passed ball and scored when Mason Morgan reached on an error at first base.
Camden Carver tripled in another run, and Darbonne reached on an error at first to score Carver for a 4-0 lead.
Morgan walked to lead off the fifth, moved to third on an error in center field and scored on Darbonne’s single to center for a 5-0 lead.
New Iberia didn’t get a hit until the sixth inning, when consecutive singles and a walk loaded the bases and a grounder to short cut the lead to 5-1.
Walker padded the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Hunter Bethel led off with a double, Grant Edwards reached on an error and Murray drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Morgan had a sacrifice to center, and Edwards scored on an error in center, pushing the lead to 7-1.
New Iberia got two runs in the top of the seventh on a double, a hit batter, a single, a walk and a fielder’s choice.
Forbes gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and struck out nine in 6.1 innings, while Reed walked one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Darbonne was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Morgan had two runs and two RBIs and Collar scored two runs as Walker had five hits.
