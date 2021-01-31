LIVINGSTON -- Doyle baseball coach Tim Beatty was a bit like a proud papa Sunday afternoon, and it’s difficult to blame him.
The Doyle baseball program had four players -- seniors Tyson Stewart, Cade Lyons, Braden Keen and Andrew Yuratich -- sign with colleges during a ceremony at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“It’s great for those guys,” Beatty said. “Those four guys, they put in extra work. Even though they’re two-sport guys with basketball (for Stewart, Keen and Yuratich), that doesn’t slow them down from getting their cuts. They’re out there throwing. They’re out there doing extra, and that’s what it takes to get to that next level is just putting in the hard work. It does say a lot for our team. It’s awesome on what kind year we that we had and are going to have. I’m excited and proud of them.”
The next step in their playing careers will take the Doyle signees to different areas of the country, with Yuratich headed to Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, while Stewart and Lyons going to Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tenn.
Beatty said part of the reason his players are going so far away from home stems from college baseball rosters being allowed to expand this season. Usually, Division I rosters are set at 35 players, but that’s been lifted for this season after the 2020 campaign was cut short because of COVID-19, allowing programs unlimited rosters.
“This was an extremely hard year to get guys to get a scholarship and go on to the next level because there’s so much uncertain,” Beatty said, noting he and assistant coach Darrell Frasier often drove players for visits during the recruiting process. “I would love to say that I think they’re good enough to go on locally in our state, but schools that we talked to just had no idea what they’ve got coming back. Everybody’s getting another year, so they did kind of go out there (and promote themselves). We’ve been in contact trying to beat the bush and help them out and get wherever they want. I wish they could have stayed closer, but there’s just so much uncertain.”
Yuratich, who said he’ll be strictly a pitcher at the next level, said a strong showing a tournament in Hoover, Ala., put him in the sights of several colleges, and Johnson County reached out and asked him to visit the campus after seeing some of his highlights on Twitter. He said he was impressed with the area and the baseball facilities.
“It felt amazing,” Yuratich said of getting his offer. “It was like if they like me all the way down in Louisiana, it makes me feel special that they have these other kids from any where they could have picked from, and to pick me down here, it felt good.”
Johnson County is a consensus top-20 team heading into the season, and Beatty said the team’s head coach, Eric Horner, is also the program’s pitching coach.
“They promote a lot of guys,” Beatty said. “They get a lot of guys drafted. They get guys that go sign to bigger schools. I think it’s a great fit for him.”
Getting to that bigger school is certainly on Yuratich’s mind.
“I know that other people have been successful going here, so I don’t know why I couldn’t be if I work hard,” Yuratich said.
Stewart said he sent video clips to 20 colleges and learned about Volunteer State after going on a visit with Yuratich.
When asked what the team’s coaching staff liked about his game, it didn’t take long for Stewart to answer.
“They saw some of my highlights,” Stewart said, noting he hit 10 home runs as a sophomore and two as a junior during last season’s abbreviated campaign. “I hit a few out. They fell in love with my swing.”
Stewart, who plays first base, called the Volunteer State campus ‘beautiful’ and said he’s not overly concerned about traveling so far from home if it means he can continue playing the game he loves.
“They compete in their conference every year,” Stewart said. “That’s really all I can ask, a Division I juco.”
“Most people won’t really go nine hours away to Tennessee to play ball, but if you love the sport – I’m not worried about it at all,” Stewart continued. “I’m going there to play ball. That’s what I’m there for.”
Lyons, an outfielder, said Yuratich and Stewart ‘put in a word’ for him, and he sent videos and stats from showcase events to the Volunteer State coaching staff to earn his offer.
“They haven’t said anything specific, but I think they like my speed a lot in the outfield, and my arm,” Lyons said of the team’s coaching staff while noting he’ll visit the campus for the first time later this month. “They need that in the outfield. I think we’re going to have a good team next year.”
Like Yuratich, Lyons has also kept an eye on Volunteer State’s track record when it comes to players advancing their careers past the juco ranks.
“They’ve had about 10 Vanderbilt transfers there, so they’re definitely strong, and we know they have a lot of potential after the juco,” Lyons said. “I’m really looking forward to that.”
Beatty tipped his hat to Stewart and Lyons for promoting themselves to get a look on the recruiting trail, while noting Lyons has played just eight games in his high school career after he was ineligible as a freshman and had a season-ending injury as a sophomore. Beatty said playing summer ball has helped all of the signees.
“Tyson and Cade, they kind of sought them out, and they’re going to meet their needs,” Beatty said.
Meanwhile, Keen signed with Baton Rouge Community College, a school that has scooped up plenty of talent from Livingston Parish since Thomas Simoneaux took over the program. Keen said that played a big part in his signing with the Bears.
“It helped a lot,” Keen said. “Coach Simoneaux has been there a couple of years now and he’s doing a really great job of recruiting people and starting to turn the program around. We’re going to have a really good team.”
Another aspect for Keen is that he won’t have to go very far to continue his playing career.
“My parents have done so much, so I’m close to home, so they’ll be able to watch every home game. I was excited,” he said of BRCC’s offer. “A lot of hard work put into it, and it’s finally paying off.”
Keen, who plays second base, said he’s willing to play any where in the infield with the Bears, and he said another intangible may have caught Simoneaux’s attention.
“I think the main thing he sees in me is just my passion for the game and how I play it hard,” Keen said.
Beatty said Keen shouldn’t have a problem fitting in at BRCC.
“I know Coach Simoneaux is ecstatic to have Braden Keen,” Beatty said. “I told him he’s a guy that’s probably going to hit in the top of your lineup, and I think you’re going to pencil him in for every game.”
It’s not just Keen whom Beatty is expecting big things from on the next level.
“I think they all are going to benefit where they are,” Beatty said. “I think they’re going to go in and have instant success at all three of those spots.”
“They all can play,” Beatty continued. “I think they’re all going to have another opportunity to get to a higher level than where they’re at.”
Keen said he attended a camp at BRCC over the summer, putting him on the program’s radar, and he’s hoping the signing ceremony will give the team a springboard of sorts heading into the season.
“It’s a big deal,” Keen said. “We’ve all been playing ball since we were little, and I think this is just getting us excited for our senior season.”
