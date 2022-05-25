Four players from Livingston Parish have been selected to participate in the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Underclass All State Games.
Doyle’s Caiden Barcia and Peyton Woods, Live Oak’s Cooper Smith and Springfield’s Jayden Teague were selected to the East team.
Four teams were chosen for the event – North, South, East and West -- which will be held June 6-8 at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Team rosters feature top players from the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Parkview Baptist coach Phillip Hawke is the director for the East team, while former Denham Springs High player and assistant coach Rickey Noland, who is the current head coach at Mandeville, and De La Salle’s Michael Scanlon are the coaches for the East team.
