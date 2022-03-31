Four players from Livingston Parish have been selected to compete in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association/Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games.
Denham Springs' Larson Fabre was selected as a pitcher, while Walker's Caleb Webb is listed at catcher.
Springfield's Blake Lobell is listed as third baseman, while Doyle's Braden McLin is an outfielder.
They'll be members of the East All-Star team, which will compete against the West All-Stars on May 20-21 at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville.
