WALKER – Walker and St. Amant will be in the same district when the new school year begins in August, and the teams got a preview of each other in Wednesday’s Metro League baseball action at Walker.
The Walker Gold team put together a four-run third inning to key a 4-3 win over St. Amant-based Pit Stop.
“I think with programs like St. Amant and Dutchtown, the talent level they have and the success that they’ve had making runs to Sulphur, I think it’s wonderful for us,” Walker Gold coach Jonathan Thompson said. “I think (Walker head) Coach (Randy) Sandifer set our schedule up beautifully to where we’re able to see that competition to where we can kind of eyeball where we’re at and what we need to work on to where we can get better every day. I think it’s wonderful, and it’s a great experience for some of these young kids to come out here and see the competition and what we’re going to be going up against for district in the season.
“Replacing 16 seniors, just the reps and ABs that these guys get playing a quality, quality opponent like St. Amant,” Thompson continued. “(St. Amant coach Brandon) Bravata does a great job over there at St. Amant, obviously, they’re coming off a trip to Sulphur. They’ve got great athletes over there. I’m super proud of the boys.”
Walker trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the third but got a one-out single past shortstop from Hayden Price, who moved to second on a wild pitch.
Conner Watts walked, and with two out, Braylon Ainsworth walked to load the bases.
Cooper Carlton followed with a grounder to short that went between the shortstop’s legs for a two-run error, giving Walker a 2-1 lead.
Jacob McInnis reached on a throwing error by the shortstop to push across another run, and consecutive walks to Cameron Washington and Cameron Credeur made the score 4-1 before Brodie Thompson grounded out to second to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.
“They struggled in that inning to kind of find the strike zone,” Thompson said. "Our guys were very patient. They had very good Abs. They worked the count. When we had runners in scoring position, we took advantage … They booted the ball around, but that’s baseball, and the guys took advantage of it, and we were able to put a crooked number up that inning.”
Pit Stop scratched for a run in the top of the fourth on a one-out walk, a hit and a passed ball before McInnis got a strikeout to end the inning.
“That’s one of the big things that Coach Sandifer talks to us about is giving them a chance to work out of things when they get in jams and letting them get out there and work through it and work through some of those growing pains as we work to get some of these guys ready for the varsity level next year,” Thompson said. “They were able to capitalize and they filled up the strike zone pretty well.”
KP Peterson led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk, but Walker was unable to score.
Pit Stop rallied for a run in the fifth after a leadoff walk and a stolen base. The runner moved to third on a sacrifice fly to right field. Pit Stop followed with a grounder to third, and with the runner headed home, the ball came free as Walker catcher Hayden Paetz made the tag at the plate for the game’s final run.
Thompson argued the call to no avail.
“It’s summer baseball, but you still have to treat it as it’s a real game and it matters and you’re playing for something,” Thompson said. “That’s just the attitude you have to take every game … It matters, and you’re trying to win. Going out there and arguing a call, also to let the guys know that we’re behind them and we’re going to fight for them so they know that we believe in them.”
Carlton got a fielder’s choice and a pop fly to shortstop to end the game after the time limit.
Walker stranded a runner at third in the bottom of the first inning after Ainsworth popped the ball up in the infield and motored into second base after Pit Stop was unable to make a play on the ball. Carlton’s grounder to short moved the runner over, but McInnis grounded out to first to end the inning.
Pit Stop stranded two in the top of the second when Walker starter Jordan Boudreaux got a strikeout to end the inning.
Boudreaux had three strikeouts in two-plus innings without giving up a hit.
He gave up a leadoff walk in the third, and McInnis came on in relief. Walker got an out at second on a fielder’s choice. A pair of wild pitches around a walk put runners at first and third.
The game’s first run scored on a rundown between first and second in which the runner was out.
McInnis gave up a hit, three walks and struck out one in two innings of relief, while Carlton gave up no hits and a walk in an inning of relief.
“I felt Boudreaux and McInnis, they competed very, very well,” Thompson said. “That’s some young guys. Those are guys that we look forward to next year taking that next step and really helping the staff.”
“It’s a total group effort,” Thompson continued. “We’re all trying to help each other. We’re all trying to get everyone better and just get everybody on the same page so that that way whenever the spring time rolls around we’re all ready to go so we can put our best foot forward going on.”
