French Settlement had six hits and took advantage of 14 walks by Springfield pitchers in scoring a 13-3 win over the Bulldogs in District 10-2A action Tuesday at Bulldog Park.
The Lions got three runs in the first as Edward Allison led off the game with a home run to left field for a 1-0 lead.
With two out, Mason Hill singled, and Will McMorris, Zane Wilson walked, and two runs scored on an error for a 3-0 lead.
Springfield fought back as Will Taylor got a one-out triple and scored on Jayden Teague’s sacrifice fly to center, cutting the lead to 3-1 in the third.
Hance Roussel singled to score Colin Hutcherson, and Allison’s grounder to short scored Devin Mayes for a 5-1 lead in the top of the fourth. Hill reached on an error to make the score 6-1.
Springfield’s Will Sanders and Jayden Morris had consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and Kyle Ridgedell singled with one out to score Sanders, cutting the lead to 6-2.
The Lions added a run in the top of the fifth, and Springfield got its final run in the bottom of the inning when Blake Lobell reached on an error and later scored on a steal of home.
French Settlement pushed the lead to 11-3 in the sixth on five walks, a hit batter and a run-scoring double by Will McMorris.
The Lions capped the scoring with two in the seventh.
Sanders was 2-for-3 with run and Morris 2-for-4 to lead Springfield, which had seven hits.
McMorris went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Roussel was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Allison had three RBIs and Hutcherson two for the Lions.
Lucas Crowder gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and struck out three in four innings as the FSHS starter, while Trevor McMorris gave up a run, three walks and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief, and Hill struck out four with a walk without giving up a hit in 2.1 innings.
Morris, Dylan Rhodes, Ethan Anthony and Taylor combined to give up six hits, 13 runs and 14 walks while striking out six.
