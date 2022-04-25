It’s safe to say Kade Scivicque has the French Settlement baseball program headed in the right direction in his first season as a head coach.
The Lions earned the No. 14 seed in the Class 2A playoff bracket and will host No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods Charter at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mark Holmes Field.
“It’s really big for us,” Scivicque said of earning a home game to open the playoffs. “It just goes to show what our kids and what our team can do. They bought into the program, and they went after it. They played hard. They fought hard, pulled out some games that nobody thought we’d pull out. It kind of speaks volumes for those guys as to the fight and the drive that they had to get after it and work. I think now just having this game at home, this first playoff game, the fun starts now, and I don’t think you could ask for a better place to start it.”
Meanwhile, Doyle nabbed the No. 11 seed in the 2A bracket and will host No. 22 Welsh at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
“When we came down to the end of the season, I thought we’d have a chance if we played really well, won the last six games, I thought we would jump up to that eight (seed),” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “We were really wanting to get to that eight, because being at home in the playoffs as long as you can is important. Going on the road, it’s tough to win sometimes. But this year, I feel like we’ve played better on the road than we have at home for whatever reason. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if the kids are more relaxed when we go on the road, but we’ve done fairly well on the road this year.”
“I kind of like where we’re sitting,” Beatty continued. “It’s not as easy of a first-round game that I would like, but if we can get by Welsh, I like my matchups in the second round and moving on from there.”
D'ARBONNE WOODS CHARTER AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
At this point in the season, Scivicque said he’s not overly concerned about knowing the opponent.
“I’d like to know a little bit about them just because the way that I like to do things, and the way that (FSHS pitching coach) Jared (Poche’) likes to do things, we like to do a little research and like to have a plan, but at the end of the day, if we execute and we play to our game, we’ll be in good shape,” he said.
Scivicque said the team’s young pitching staff has come together as the season has progressed.
“The young guys have really embraced it and stepped up, and I think they’re into nice, little groove,” he said. “They’re throwing strikes. They’re competing. At the end of the day, the competition and being able to compete pitch-to-pitch is what’s working for us. When our defense is behind them and they have a good rhythm and a good pace and we make the plays, I feel like on offense, we’re in there, we’re fighting. We’re not sitting there hitting 25 home runs, but we’re going to fight. I feel like I’ve got my guys who are going to play fast on the bases, and if we can get guys on base, I feel like we’re going to be able to scratch here and there, but I think the main thing overall for us is the pitching. We’ve been throwing strikes. We’ve been competing.”
WELSH AT DOYLE
Beatty said his team’s hitting has come around in the later stages of the season, especially at the bottom of the lineup.
“Any time we can flip the lineup over with those guys on base, it just helps our top of the lineup drive them in, so we’ve been having more opportunities because our bottom of the lineup has produced,” Beatty said.
He also like the makeup of his team heading into the playoffs, especially after playing five games during the final week of the regular season.
“I really think that we’re made to make a run,” Beatty said. “I really like our team. I like my three guys (Caiden Barcia, Peyton Woods and Braden McLin), and I think the boys are just ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.