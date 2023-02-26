Terrebonne got a six-run fourth inning to spark a 9-6 win over French Settlement, while Pearl River rallied for a 3-2 win over the Lions in weekend baseball action.
TERREBONNE 9, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Terrebonne got a six-run fourth inning to spark a 9-6 win over French Settlement, while Pearl River rallied for a 3-2 win over the Lions in weekend baseball action.
TERREBONNE 9, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6
FSHS led 4-3 before Terrebonne’s big inning, which featured six singles, a walk and two hit batters.
Jake Thompson had a two-run single in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Hance Roussel and Mason Hill had singles and Noah McNabb walked. Roussel and Hill later scored on passed balls, before McNabb scored on Zane Wilson’s grounder, giving FSHS a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
Terrebonne got a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, and Thompson, Roussel, and Joel LeBourgeois had three straight one-out singles to make the score 4-1.
Roussel, McNabb and Thompson each went 2-for-3 with a run, while Thompson had two RBIs.
Lucas Crowder, Chance Langston and Roussel combined to give up 12 hits, nine runs, four walks and struck out seven in six innings.
PEARL RIVER 3, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
The Rebels got a two-run double after two walks to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth.
McNabb led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch before being thrown out on an attempt to steal home to end the game.
Brycen Valle had a two-run single in the first to give FSHS the lead, and Pearl River cut the lead to 2-1 on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the inning.
Hill gave up two hits, a run and walked five with no strikeouts in four innings, while Eian Jackson gave up a hit, two runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings of relief to get the loss.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.