French Settlement scored all of its runs in the second inning, while Lucas Crowder and Eian Jackson combined to give up seven hits as French Settlement scored a 3-1 win over Ascension Christian at Mark Holmes Field on Saturday.
Mason Hill singled to lead off the second, stole second and scored on Zane Wilson’s single to right for a 1-0 lead.
Colin Hutcherson’s double to left scored Wilson, and Edward Allison had a one-out double to left to drive in Hutcherson for all of the Lions’ runs in the game.
Ascension Christian got its lone run in the top of the third on two singles, a walk and two fielder’s choices.
Allison was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Will McMorris went 3-for-3 to lead FSHS, which had 10 hits.
Crowder gave up three hits, a run and three walks, while Jackson gave up four hits and a walk in three innings of relief.
