The French Settlement baseball team went 1-2 in the Franklinton Tournament, picking up a 19-7 win over Bogalusa on Thursday.
In other games, French Settlement’s Mason Hill hurled a three-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 2-1 loss to Pearl River.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 19, BOGALUSA 7
The Lions trailed 6-5 after four innings but pulled away with a 10-run sixth inning.
Bogalusa pitchers combined to walk 14.
Lucas Crowder, Eian Jackson and Reid Murphy combined to give up 10 hits, seven runs and four walks while striking out six in seven innings.
Hance Roussel went 1-for-1 with three runs, Noah McNabb went 1-for-2 with a run. Colin Hutcherson scored three runs, while Trevor McMorris, Brycen Valle and Brady Andrews each scored two.
PEARL RIVER 2, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
Pearl River starter Alexander Harwell gave up two hits, a run, two walks and struck out 10 in 6.1 innings before John Michael McQueen gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Pearl River got single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before Hutcherson singled in a run in the top of the seventh after two walks with one out.
The Rebels got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.
McMorris went 1-for-2 with a run, while Hutcherson and Andrews each went 1-for-3.
BELLE CHASSE 6, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
The Lions got three hits while striking out nine times, scoring their run on Roussel’s fielder’s choice in the seventh after the Cardinals built a 6-0 lead.
Roussel, Valle and Hill had hits for the Lions.
McMorris gave up 11 hits, six runs, two walks and struck out six in 5.2 innings, while Jackson struck out two without giving up a hit in 1.1 innings of relief.
