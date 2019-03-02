MAUREPAS – As well as things came together for French Settlement in its game against Maurepas, it was just the opposite for the Wolves.
The Lions put together an eight-run fifth inning to spark a 16-1 victory over Maurepas as part of the Maurepas Tournament on Saturday.
“Hitting’s contagious and errors are contagious, so I’m glad we were on the good side instead of the bad side,” FSHS coach Jaime Gautreau said after his team collected 13 hits in moving to 2-1 on the season.
“We hit the ball in some gaps. That’s first time we did that in a while.”
Maurepas coach Anthony Gregoire said his team is getting in-game training because wet conditions have hampered the Wolves’ practice time.
“I’ve had the kids out here throwing and stuff, but we really haven’t gotten down things,” he said. “There’s some things that we still need to work on, but we’re going to have to work on them in games now, because the way our season runs with baseball, we just started up, and it’s rock-and-roll now.
“We’ve got a little bit of time, and hopefully we can get some dry days where we can get on the field and we can work and become better at what we can do.”
FSHS led 8-0 heading into the fifth inning when Edward Allison walked with one out. Ben Andrews followed with a double, Evan Rohlfs was hit by a pitch, and Brice Fruge singled to score another run for a 10-0 lead.
Jonas LeBourgeois doubled, and Roman Hodges singled, pushing the lead to 13-0 before Gannon Allison was hit by a pitch, and Matt McConn reached on an error and moved to second.
Riley Keller and Edward Allison knocked in runs to push the lead to 16-0.
Maurepas (1-2) avoided the shutout on Chase Guitreau’s solo home run to right field with one out in the bottom of the fifth off Roman Hodges, who struck out the side after replacing FSHS starter Fruge to start the fifth inning.
“Brice settled down, and he knew when we could throw fastballs and get ahead in the count, and then that kind of made things a little bit easier in the third and fourth innings,” Gautreau said. “Roman came in when we had the good lead, and he pounded the zone pretty good.”
Guitreau’s home run was the first hit Hodges has given up this season after throwing five shutout innings against Amite.
“Usually I play in a starter role, but this year, we have a lot of pitching staff,” Hodges said. “I was actually supposed to pitch against East Jefferson, but that got canceled, so they wanted me to come in relief in this game. I kind of like the closing role. It was fun.”
The Lions scored the game’s first run in the first inning after Rohlfs drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on LeBourgeois’ two-out single.
Maurepas loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Hunter Dupuy was caught in a rundown between third and home for the first out, and Fruge struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
“We had that safety squeeze, and the kid just got too far off the base,” Gregoire said. “Instead of just sitting there, he didn’t see the ball down. He could have got back, but he tried to get a little bit aggressive. I understand. He was trying to get a run in right there. It is against French Settlement. They play hard against us, and we try to play hard against them. French Settlement today had a better day than we did.”
Fruge singled to knock in a run as part of a three-run second inning, pushing the lead to 4-0 after the Lions knocked out Dupuy, the Wolves’ starter, who loaded the bases before he could retire a batter.
The Lions doubled the lead in the third inning as LeBourgeois doubled, and Hodges singled to start the frame against Maurepas pitcher Cole Bovia. Hodges stole second, and the throw to the bag got away, allowing LeBourgeois to score.
Keller’s sacrifice bunt and a balk scored runs to push the lead to 7-0 before Andrews floated a ball that landed between second and short, pushing the lead to 8-0.
“Huge,” LeBourgeois said of getting the big lead. “It helped out Fruge a lot on the mound. Whenever you can pitch with a lot of runs, you can just attack the zone and let your defense make plays.”
Maurepas loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Fruge struck out Aiden McCoy swinging to end the inning.
“I just tried to keep my head in it and get ahead of the hitters instead of getting behind in the count – work ahead,” Fruge said of working out of the jam. “That way I can work my off-speed.”
Fruge gave up four hits and walked one with five strikeouts in four innings to get the win.
