The French Settlement baseball team turned in a 1-2 showing in the Anacoco Tournament over the weekend, picking up a 19-9 win over Rapides on Friday, then dropping games to Leesville (16-0) and Anacoco (12-1).
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 19, RAPIDES 9
The Lions used a 14-run outburst in the third inning to take a 16-2 lead before Rapides put together a seven-run fourth.
Gannon Allison went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four runs to pace FSHS, which had 11 hits. Ben Andrews was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Edward Allison had three RBIs.
Hunter Wheat and Evan Rohlfs combined to give up seven hits with six strikeouts.
LEESVILLE 16, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
Leesville’s John Harmon and Jacob Mount combined on a two-hitter, and the WampusCats used a nine-run third to build a 14-0 lead.
Brody Bell and Rohlfs had the only hits for FSHS, while Brice Fruge, Will McMorris and Riley Keller combined to give up 11 earned runs and strike out three.
ANACOCO 12, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
Anacoco led 6-1 and put the game away with a six-run sixth, while the Lions committed eight errors in the game.
Ben Andrews went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead FSHS, which had four hits.
Rohlfs and Roman Hodges combined to give up 12 runs – none earned – while giving up nine hits.
