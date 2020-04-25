One might think Jonas LeBourgeois has the deck slightly stacked against him, but the French Settlement athlete isn’t looking at it that way.
Instead, it’s just another challenge.
LeBourgeois, who recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, committed to play baseball at Baton Rouge Community College on Thursday.
“It feels great knowing that I have another shot to play baseball again,” he said. “Whenever I found out my ACL was torn, I kind of knew my senior year was pretty much over with and out the window, especially now with all this COVID-19. It was just nice to know that I had another chance to go out there and do something that I love.”
LeBourgeois, who hit over .300 last season in helping the Lions advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals, first injured his knee during basketball season in a game against Doyle in which he was driving to the basket and went down on the floor.
“Right whenever it happened, Coach Jake Bourgeois walked over to me whenever I was on the ground, and looked at him, and I said, ‘I think it’s over.’ That was kind of out of instinct, though,” LeBourgeois. “I wasn’t really sure. I knew whenever I hurt it, I knew something wasn’t right the way I landed and stuff. I knew something was wrong. I felt a pop in my knee, but I wasn’t 100 percent sure what it was.”
After getting the knee examined, LeBourgeois was told his knee was in good shape, but he injured it again on almost an identical move in the Lions’ next meeting with Doyle.
He missed some time but was able to play in French Settlement’s playoff loss against Franklin. In that game, however, he injured his knee again.
“The second time, it wasn’t too, too bad,” LeBourgeois said. “I might have missed like a week, and then whenever we went to the playoff game, I wasn’t even trying to explode or anything. I was just kind of jogging down the floor, and it gave in, and that’s whenever I decided to go back to the doctor to get it checked out.”
LeBourgeois said he practiced with the baseball team twice before the basketball playoff game and learned he tore the ACL early in March. His surgery was originally scheduled for March 27 but got pushed up to March 20, a blessing of sorts in the wake of dealing with the novel coronavirus.
“We were very fortunate because I think if we would have had the original date, it wouldn’t have been able to get done,” LeBourgeois said.
“I just saw it as I had a three-week notice before everybody else that the season was going to be cancelled.”
He’s now five weeks into the rehab process.
“It’s going really good right now,” LeBourgeois said. “The biggest thing is you’ve just kind of stay with it, because it’s definitely not a thing that’s going to happen overnight.”
LeBourgeois said the main focus of his therapy now is shifting weight and building strength in his left leg.
“After being on crutches for four weeks or whatever it was, everything I used was with my right leg, so I’m trying to get rid of babying my left leg, trying to start putting weight through it,” he said. “The biggest thing we noticed was probably two weeks after surgery, how much muscle I lost in my left leg. It was unbelievable.”
LeBourgeois was on Baton Rouge Community College’s radar after attending some camps with the school, and he said called first-year BRCC coach Thomas Simoneaux the day he found out his ACL was torn.
“He was really good about it,” LeBourgeois said. “He said that he was committed to us before the injury, he’s still going to be committed to us after the injury.
“It meant a lot to me knowing that he was still committed to me after this big surgery.”
LeBourgeois knows he’s looking at roughly a year before he’ll be able to play again.
“That is very worrisome, because you could think all the people are getting their reps in right now while I’m still learning how to walk,” LeBourgeois said. “That doesn’t settle too good, but I think I can shake back.”
That’s exactly what FSHS coach Jaime Gautreau is expecting.
“They’ve seen him when he was at his best, and I commend the coach for still sticking with him,” Gautreau said of BRCC. “He’s just a gutty kid, and he’s going to do whatever it takes to get back. He’s not one of those kids that’s not going to do his rehab and all of that stuff. He pushes himself a lot. He’s the kind of kid that will go out and do work on his own to get better where you don’t have to tell him.”
LeBourgeois was expected to play at shortstop this season, but he and Gautreau are expecting him to make a move to third base for the Bears.
“I think they’re getting somebody that’s going to do anything that you ask of him,” Gautreau said. “Being a two-year college, hopefully he’ll have a chance to get in there and be able to compete for a job. In the four years I had him, even as a freshman, whatever I asked him to do, it was ‘yes sir’, and I didn’t have to worry about anything. He could handle a bat. As a ninth-grader, he was probably the best bunter on our team … He didn’t strike out much. I think he’s going to make contact. He’s smart. He knows the game, and he’s gotten bigger over the last couple of years. He works out tremendously, and I think he’s going to provide a little pop in the bat.”
LeBourgeois said he’s pleased with the way things worked out with his commitment.
“I’ve always been a person that wanted to stay around home,” he said. “It’s about 45 minutes away from the house, so it’s perfect. With Coach Simoneaux, they definitely have it going good over there right now.”
