Evan Rohlfs has been working for this for a while, and now it’s a reality.
Rohlfs, a senior at French Settlement, committed to play baseball at Holmes Community College last Friday.
“That was my ultimate goal,” Rohlfs said of playing at the next level. “That’s all I really wanted. I worked for it – never stopped.”
Rohlfs said he reached out to Bulldogs coach Scott DeLoach on Twitter, and he and assistant coach J.T. Blair got a look at some of Rohlfs’ clips, helping to build a relationship which led to Rohlfs’ commitment.
Jaime Gautreau, Rohlfs’ coach at French Settlement, praised Rohlfs’ effort to get himself noticed by college coaches and his drive as a player.
“Evan did a great job of putting his name out there,” Gautreau said. “He visited places and went for camps and tryouts and stuff like that. He definitely wanted to play at the next level. I’m so glad he got it kind of taken care of now.”
“Evan’s kind of a tireless worker,” Gautreau continued. “He’s always putting in work, always looking to get better. Whenever the season got canceled and stuff like that, he was playing, and he’s playing even now. He loves the game, always looking to get better. He’s got good leadership qualities. He knows the game. He’s got a competitive fire about it.”
Rohlfs said he made one visit to the Goodman, Miss., campus and knew he found a home after meeting with DeLoach.
“He was very energetic when I was there,” Rohlfs said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. It was awesome. I loved it. I committed maybe 10 minutes after a I left. It was something I couldn’t pass up.”
Rohlfs said it helped that DeLoach and Blair are former catchers, one of his positions.
“Both coaches were actually catchers, so they know a lot about the catching position and what’s needed and what’s good and what’s not good,” Rohlfs said. “I guess I kind of intrigued them when he saw my videos and everything.”
Gautreau said Rohlfs isn’t limited to just playing catcher, either.
“That’s one good thing about them getting him, he’s very versatile,” Gautreau continued. “He can play outfield, he can play middle infield, he can catch, and he’s going to be one of my best pitchers. It’s kind of like the last couple of years – it depends who’s on the mound where you’re going to be at. He’ll mostly be behind the plate until he has to pitch or something.”
Rohlfs said Holmes CC will also be upgrading its facilities, which was another selling point.
“It was a lot of everything,” Rohlfs said. “The field, the stadium. The campus was nice. The dorms were right next to the field … The top floor of the dorms is all baseball players, so you’ll be around all the guys. That’s most junior colleges, or any college in general. Everything was nice. I couldn’t have really asked for more.”
Rohlfs, who plays for the Louisiana Nationals, said a solid summer helped his recruiting process, and a good showing at a fall tournament in Mobile over Labor Day weekend boosted his stock.
“It was real big,” Rohlfs said. “It wasn’t just real big for me. It was big for other guys too because that was their last chance to kind of prove themselves. I had a pretty good summer. We played against some pretty good competition, and that’s what kind of put me on the radar of some coaches. It definitely benefitted me.”
Gautreau said the experience of playing with the Nationals will only help Rohlfs at the next level.
“He’s played with high-level kids, too” Gautreau said, noting Rohlfs was hitting around .470 when the high school baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “He’s been on teams with all those Doyle kids and some of those travel teams … so it’s not like he hasn’t seen what he’s going to see before.”
Rohlfs said he was still trying to put his commitment into words.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Rohlfs said. “It’s a surreal feeling.”
