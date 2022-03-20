Zane Wilson, Brady Andrews, Hance Roussel and Trevor McMorris combined on a three-hitter as French Settlement held off East St. John 7-6 on Friday.
East St. John pulled within 6-5 after a three-run sixth inning, but FSHS got a run in the bottom of the frame on Jaedon Kinler’s run-scoring double.
East St. John got a run in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Kinler had a run-scoring grounder in the first inning, and Wilson a double and Colin Hutcherson a single to knock in runs during a three-run second for a 4-0 lead.
Edward Allison and Joel LeBourgeois had two-out, run-scoring singles in the fourth for a 6-0 lead before East St. John rallied for two in the top of the fifth.
Kinler went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Wilson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run and Roussel had two runs.
Wilson, Andrews, Roussel and McMorris combined to give up three hits, six runs and four walks while striking out six in seven innings.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 8, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3
Ascension Catholic built an 8-0 lead before FSHS got three runs in the seventh, highlighted by a two-run single from Trevor McMorris.
Edward Allison was 2-for-2 with a run to lead FSHS, which had seven hits.
Hill, Chance Langston, Roussel and Brady Andrews combined to give up seven hits, eight runs and five walks while striking out two in six innings.
