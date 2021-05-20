When it came down to it, it really wasn’t a difficult decision at all.
Jaime Gautreau is stepping down as French Settlement’s baseball coach so he can spend more time watching his son play high school baseball.
“It hasn’t hit me yet until next season rolls around, I imagine,” Gautreau said.
“I’m still going help out,” Gautreau continued. “I’ll be A.D., and it may free me up more if they need help coaching basketball or junior high basketball or powerlifting or something like that.”
Gautreau’s son, Caleb, will be sophomore at East Ascension next school year. His oldest son, Carter, graduated from EA in 2019.
“I missed his last high school at-bat in a playoff game against Zachary because I was coaching a quarterfinal game against Kinder, so I didn’t even get to see his last high school at-bat and a lot of other high school at bats,” Gautreau said of his oldest son. “I kind of regretted it a little bit, but things were kind of good for us (at FSHS) at the time. We were in the quarterfinals. I just kind of made up my mind I’d like to be able to see more of this one (Caleb).”
Gautreau recalled the Lions going to the state tournament from 2001 to 2004 when he was an assistant under Mark Holmes, finishing as the Class B runner-up in 2002. The Lions also lost in the semifinals in 2007.
French Settlement principal John Chewning noted Gatureau was his junior high basketball coach at Frost and later his baseball coach at French Settlement.
“It’s a little bit bittersweet,” Chewning said. “I’m happy for him to be able to step away. I totally understand why, wanting to be able to follow his kid a little more and stuff like that. It’s really easy to understand, especially in my case because that’s one of the reasons I kind of stepped back from coaching a few years back as well.”
In 2011, Gautreau took over as head coach, and the Lions made the playoffs for the first time in Class 2A in 2012, winning a nine -inning game over Fisher for the school’s first playoff win after moving up in classification.
“That was a real memorable team, and most of those kids had played with us from the time they were in seventh grade, so that 2012 class was a pretty memorable one,” he said.
Gautreau thanked his wife, Cindy, Holmes, and his assistant coaches for their roles in his coaching career.
“You don’t know how tough it is to be the wife of a coach and have to do everything, especially when the kids aren’t in the same school that you’re at,” Gautreau said of his wife. “She’s been a trooper for 20-something years that I’ve been doing baseball and the whole time we’ve been married.
“Mark Holmes, I just can’t say enough good things about Mark Holmes,” he continued. “I really cut my teeth being his assistant. I thought I knew a lot about baseball, but then when you coach under somebody, you learn a whole lot more.”
“I’ve had numerous assistants, and my last one, Richard Williams, that I’ve been with for the last six years, he’s been a Godsend. He had 20-something years of head coaching experience and he helped me out tremendously as a different set of eyes and seeing things a different way.”
The Lions finished 6-19 this season as several players battled injuries, and Gautreau said he’ll continue coaching the baseball team during the summer.
“I’m not completely out yet, but if they hire somebody and he wants to do summer, he can have it,” Gautreau chuckled.
Added Chewning: “I’d like to find somebody as soon as I can, but I don’t have a set -in-stone timetable right now. I’m really just kind of talking to a couple of people. It kind of does put me in a little bit of a bind with him remaining in the teaching position just because it doesn’t open up a teaching spot for me to fill, so I’m kind of looking outside and (trying) to find somebody on staff to help out.”
Chewning has an idea of what he’s looking for in a new baseball coach.
“We’ve got some young guys coming up over the next few years,” he said. “(We’re looking for) someone with a lot of energy, a lot of passion. Obviously, knowledge of the game, somebody that can come in immediately and start making a difference.”
“I’d love to have somebody that shares the same passion I have for the community and for the people and the students at French Settlement, somebody that’s wanting to come in and really devote a lot of time and share that love for the game and love for the people in French Settlement, the school. We’ve got some young kids coming up for the next few years that there’s a bright future there, so (we need) somebody who’s willing to spend some time with them and really develop (them).”
While he’s mindful he’ll still be able to work with student -athletes, Gautreau said he’ll miss the camaraderie with other baseball coaches, mentioning Doyle’s Tim Beatty, Maurepas’ Anthony Gregoire and former Holden coach David White.
“When the game starts, you’re trying to beat them, but after the game, that’s a lot of your good friends that you meet in coaching,” Gautreau said.
Gautreau summed up his time coaching baseball at French Settlement.
“It’s been a fun journey,” Gautreau said, noting the upgrades in facilities that were made during his time at FSHS.
“Twenty-two years, we had a good run and had a great group of kids over the whole time, pretty good parents over the whole time, supportive administration.
“From the day that I came to the day that I hung it up, there’s a whole lot of changes, hopefully for the better, and hopefully they’ll keep changing for the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.