Donovan Giamalva threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts, sparking Albany to a 3-1 win over Pine on Saturday in the Doyle Tournament.
Slade Bankston and DJ Brumfield had consecutive singles to lead off the first inning, setting up Brock Bankston’s RBI sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
Giamalva doubled and scored on Luke Purvis’ single in the second inning for a 2-0 lead.
Pine cut the lead to 2-1 on a run-scoring single in the bottom of the second, and the Hornets capped the scoring on Purvis’ two-out single.
Slade Bankston, Acey Martin and Purvis each had two hits for the Hornets.
