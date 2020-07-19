Gibbs Construction scored all of its runs over two innings and held off a late rally by Walker’s Gold team to pick up a 5-3 win in the semifinals of the Southeast Showcase Series 18U tournament at Pete Goldsby Field in Baton Rouge on Sunday.
Walker led 1-0 before Gibbs Construction put together a three-run fourth inning which featured four walks, an error and a single.
Gibbs Construction padded the lead on a two-run single in the fifth inning set up by a single and two walks.
Walker’s Camden Carver singled to lead off the sixth and Spencer Murray reached on a one-out error, setting up Gabe Inman’s two-run triple to cut the lead to 5-3.
Grant Edwards lined into a double play to end the game.
Inman’s double scored the game’s first run in the first inning. Inman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Walker, which had six hits.
Edwards gave up one hit, three runs and struck out two while walking seven in 3.1 innings to take the loss. Eli Melton, Paul Howard and Cameron Crow worked in relief.
