Jacob Guerin and Ryan Taylor combined on a two-hitter, Colby Penalber went 4-for-5 with five RBIs, and Maurepas scored in every inning in an 18-1 road win over Mount Hermon in District 8-B baseball action Monday.
Maurepas, which led 1-0 after one inning scored five in the second and five in the fourth while collecting 22 hits.
Prestin Vicknair had a two-run double in the second, while the Wolves had six singles in a four-run third, pushing the lead to 9-0.
Penalber had a two-run double in the fourth as Maurepas stretched the lead to 14-0. Coy Delatte had a three-run double in the fifth, making the score 18-0.
Mount Hermon got its lone run in the bottom of the fifth on two errors and a two-out single.
Logan Guedry went 2-for-2 with four runs and two RBIs, Vicknair was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Peirsten Struges was 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs, Delatte went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Taylor was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Thomas Bovia went 2-for-3 with a run, and Dakota Guitreau scored three runs.
Guerin struck out five and walked one without giving up a hit in two innings. Taylor gave up two hits, a walk, a run and struck out one in 2.2 innings of relief.
