Hammond struck early and made it hold up in a 6-2 win over Springfield as part of the Hammond Tournament on Friday.
The Tors, who got a four-hitter from Scott Perise II, picked up a run in the bottom of the first on a hit batter and a pair of errors.
Hammond put together a three-run third, getting four straight two-out singles from Perise, Mason Greer, Marcelo Rodriguez and Konnor Graham after a one-out walk to Brennan O'Neill.
Trevor Freeman's grounder to short got the Bulldogs on the board in the fourth inning, and Blake Lobell's solo home run to lead off the fifth cut the lead to 4-2.
Rodriguez and Graham had run-scoring singles in the fifth for the final margin.
Bryce Vittorio gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and struck out three in six innings for the loss.
Perise struck out three and gave up two runs in the winning effort.
