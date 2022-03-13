Hammond High Magnet pitchers Payne Petrolia and Josh Fleming combined on a one-hitter, and the Tors collected 10 hits in a 12-0 win over Albany in the Hammond Tournament on Saturday.
The Tornadoes led 3-0 and broke the game open with a five-run third, collecting five hits. Holden Brown’s two-run single highlighted the inning.
Michael Cunningham was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Ian Trahan went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Josh Bluain and Kaleb O’Hara each scored two runs and Brown and Fleming each had two RBIs for Hammond.
Jayden Louque had Albany’s lone hit.
Austin Watts gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and struck out four in three innings. Aiden Owens gave up two hits, two walks and four runs without retiring a batter. Jayden Randazzo walked one in an inning of relief.
Petrolia gave up one hit, two walks and struck out three in four innings to get the win. Fleming walked one and struck out three in an inning of relief.
