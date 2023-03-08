HAMMOND – The Walker baseball team is still searching for that missing ingredient.
Konnor Graham’s two-run single with two out in the bottom of the sixth lifted Hammond to a 6-5 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday at Hammond.
“We’ve played some really, really good ball clubs, and a lot of close games like this,” Walker coach George Templet said after the Wildcats led twice in the game. “We just haven’t found a win it yet. We haven’t found a way to win that close one. I like the way we’re swinging the bat right now. I think our pitching, for the most part, is doing a very good job, and I think defensively, we’re playing lights out. There’s something missing. We have a missing piece.
“We’re calling up freshmen,” Templet continued, noting the Wildcats had five sophomores and a freshman on the field during the game. “We’re calling up sophomores. We’ve got a lot of young guys playing. The veterans, God bless them, a couple of them are injured, but they’re in the game helping us. I think that may be one thing that we’re lacking is a lot of senior leadership. We only have three or four that actually play.”
The winning rally started after Wildcats starter Mac Griffin retired Payne Petrolia on a grounder to second.
From there, Griffin was lifted in favor of Aiden Jeansonne, and Hammond’s Jace Caves reached on an error, followed by a single from Justin Harland. One out later, Kaleb O’Hara walked to load the bases.
Courtesy runner Caleb Landry scored on a passed ball, and Graham, who made hard contact in his three previous at-bats – all resulting in outs – singled to right field, making the score 6-5.
Ian Trahan’s chopper to first base ended the inning, and Graham retired the Wildcats in order in the top of the seventh -- striking out two -- to end the game.
Walker left four runners on base over the first two innings, including runners at second and third with one out in the first inning.
“We did everything we were supposed to do,” Templet said. “We bunted them over. The situation was set up. Their pitcher (Hammond starter Trahan) is a quality kid. He’s a quality kid and did a good job of getting out of it. I think that gave us some confidence too though that ‘Hey, we can hit this guy. We can get on. There’s things we can do.’ I think as the game went on, the confidence just kept building, and we were able to scrap runs here and there.”
Hammond picked up the game’s first run in the bottom of the first after singles by O’Hara, Trahan and Josh Fleming loaded the bases, and O’Hara scored on Holden Brown’s fly ball to right field.
The Wildcats grabbed the lead in the fourth after Brodie Thompson and Kaden Peterson got back-to-back singles with two out, and Cameron Washington reached on an error to knot the score at 1-1.
Zach Mayo followed with a two-run double to left-center field, putting Walker ahead 3-1.
“Right before that, I struck out, so I knew I wasn’t about to strike out again,” Mayo said. “I got the count to 2-2, fouled off a couple of pitches, just did my job.”
A bases-loaded walk to Harland, and O’Hara’s sacrifice fly to centerfield knotted the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth.
Walker re-claimed the lead in the top of the fifth when Jacob McInnis was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and moved to second on a passed ball. One out later, Gatlon Steele reached on an error to score a run, putting Walker ahead 4-3.
“We don’t have anybody that’s going to hit it out the park,” Templet said. “We don’t have the threats that other people have. We don’t have all the D-I commits and all that, but we’ve got a lot of kids that are scrappy. We’re scrapping for runs, which is what we’re going to have to do. We’re going to have to bunt. We’re going to have to move people over and then try to find a way to get them in. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”
Braylen Ainsworth’s infield single and a walk to Peterson loaded the bases, prompting a pitching change for the Tornadoes, with O’Hara replacing Trahan.
Washington followed with a single, making the score 5-3, and Griffin retired the Tors in order in the bottom of the fifth.
“I definitely had God on my side tonight,” said Griffin, who gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and struck out one in 5.1 innings. “I felt really good, trusted my mechanics, just went out there and threw the ball. This one was pretty tough. We’re starting to build some chemistry. We’ve got a lot of young guys on the field, including me, I’m a sophomore. I think we’re getting a lot closer to piecing it all together.”
Walker stranded two in the top of the sixth before Hammond rallied for the win.
Ainsworth went 2-for-4 and Thompson was 2-for-4 with a run to lead Walker, which had eight hits.
Jeansonne gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Trahan gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and struck out four in 4.2 innings, while O’Hara gave up a hit and struck out two in 1.1 innings of relief.
O’Hara went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, while Caves was 2-for-3 to lead Hammond, which had eight hits.
Templet said the Wildcats’ next two tournaments will provide more room for growth and improvement.
“I think this team is going to grow up, and I’m hoping they’re going to peak at the right time, and we can give Dutchtown, EA, St. Amant, Live Oak and Denham a run like we did tonight,” he said. “I think we’re going to be a good ball club come the end of the year.”
