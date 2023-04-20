FRENCH SETTLEMENT – There wasn’t anything fancy about French Settlement’s win over Lake Arthur to open the Division IV non-select baseball playoffs.
The Lions just took care of business.
Mason Hill and Trevor McMorris combined on a three-hitter, and FSHS put together a pair of three-run innings to key a 7-3 win over Lake Arthur on Thursday at Mark Holmes Field.
“I’ve been telling the guys all year, we understand the game, we can play the game,” FSHS coach Kade Scivicque said. “We just sometimes let the game get the best of us, and tonight I was happy that we came out there and stood our ground early on. We kind of made a little run early, and then we gained control. We were lucky enough to keep control, and it kind of let our guys settle in a little bit.”
The No. 16 Lions (10-20) travel to face No. 1 Oak Grove, which had a bye in the first round.
Lake Arthur stranded two in the top of the first after a two-out walk and an error, followed by a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
From there, the Lions went to work as Hance Roussel led off with a single, Joel LeBourgeois grounded into a fielder’s choice at second, and Hill singled past third befor the runners moved up on a throwing error.
Consecutive singles by Colin Hutcherson and McMorris made the score 2-0, and the Lions added another run on a dropped third strike before Lake Arthur starter Cason Conner got two strikeouts to end the inning.
“I was looking for the first pitch,” McMorris said after finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. “I was coming out looking for the fastball …”
Hill, who threw 75 pitches in six innings, with 47 for strikes, needed three pitches to get out of the top of the third, allowing the Lions to pad the lead in the bottom of the inning.
“It helps,” Hill said of his efficiency. “It gets you a lot of momentum. You don’t waste a lot of pitches getting tired and stuff like that. They were aggressive, so it’s throwing strikes and getting themselves out.”
McMorris had a one-out double to left field in the third, Brycen Valle drew a two-out walk, and the runners moved up on a wild pitch.
Brady Andrews followed with a two-run single to center field after Lake Arthur’s Malik Gales made a diving effort for the ball. Andrews stole second and scored when Jake Thompson’s single to center was misplayed, putting the Lions ahead 6-0.
Thompson went 2-for-3 as the Lions collected eight hits.
“We’ve got a young squad,” Scivicque said. “I think we’ve hit one home run out of the park this year and maybe one or two inside the park, so I’ve been preaching to our guys you’re not going to hit the ball out of the yard, so just use the middle backside of the field and good things will happen. I feel like tonight we hit a lot of balls up the middle and backside and things went our way.”
Conner led off the fourth with a single up the middle – the Tigers’ first hit of the game – but he was thrown out at second, and Hill gave up a two-out walk before getting a chopper to short to end the inning.
Lake Arthur got its first run in the fifth as Warner Levy was hit by a pitch with two out and scored on Kheldon Borel’s deep single to right field before Hill got a strikeout to end the inning.
French Settlement got its final run in the fifth as Zane Wilson reached on a dropped third strike and moved to second on a throwing error with one out. He scored on an error at second with two out, making the score 7-1.
Hill retired the Tigers in order in the sixth, striking out two. He gave up two hits, two walks, one run and struck out six in six innings to get the win.
“He was phenomenal,” Scivicque said of Hill’s effort. “He’s just got a bulldog in him. He’s just got that ‘compete’ in him. He’s going to go after you. He’s going to go right at the hitters. He has good stuff, and that’s why we like him. He’s going to fill up the zone. He throws sometimes too many strikes, but he’s going to throw strikes, and he’s going to go after guys.”
McMorris came on in the top of the seventh, and Bryce Donnelly reached on a leadoff error, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, third on a wild pitch and scored on a grounder to third after Gales drew a walk, cutting the lead to 7-2.
Borel’s single past first drove in the game’s final run before McMorris got a grounder to second to end the game.
McMorris gave up a hit, two runs and a walk in an inning of relief.
“When he (Hill) is throwing like that, it’s hard to pitch behind him, but I just came and battled and had to get it done,” McMorris said.
